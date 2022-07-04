IND-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: India Women Win Toss, Opt to Bowl in Pallekele

Read more

comfortable win, the Indian think tank would be a little concerned about the opening pair of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and young Shafali Verma.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would hope skipper Chamari Athapaththu can inspire the side with the bat after a relatively poor show so far.

The likes of opener Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva have batted well but need to stitch partnerships. On the bowling front, left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera has shone bright but will need more support from her colleagues.

Here is all you need to know about the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka Women and India Women;

What date 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) will be played?

The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will take place on July 1, Friday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IND-W) be played?

The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IND-W) begin?

The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will begin at 10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IND-W) match?

No TV channel in India has so far bought the rights for the series.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IND-W) match?

The contest will be streamed live through FanCode.

India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

