IND-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: India Women Win Toss, Opt to Bowl in Pallekele

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: The Indian women’s cricket team would look for some stability from its top-order as the visitors aim to seal the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in the second game here on Monday.
After clinching the preceding T20 series 2-1, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series by winning the low-scoring first match by four wickets. Despite the Read More
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would hope skipper Chamari Athapaththu can inspire the side with the bat after a relatively poor show so far.
The likes of opener Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva have batted well but need to stitch partnerships. On the bowling front, left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera has shone bright but will need more support from her colleagues.
Here is all you need to know about the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka Women and India Women;
What date 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) will be played?
The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will take place on July 1, Friday.
Where will the 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IND-W) be played?
The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.
What time will the 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IND-W) begin?
The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will begin at 10 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IND-W) match?
No TV channel in India has so far bought the rights for the series.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IND-W) match?
The contest will be streamed live through FanCode.
India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.
