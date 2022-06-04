IND XI vs BAN XI Dream11 Team Prediction: India XI vs Bangladesh XI, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, IND XI vs BAN XI match, June 4, Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, 6:00 pm IST

IND XI vs BAN XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival match 7 between India XI vs Bangladesh XI: The Indian XI will take on the Bangladesh XI in the ongoing Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival. The match will take place on June 4 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

The Indian XI was off to a flying start by winning the first match of the league against Kuwait but stumbled in the next match as they were defeated in the super over in a fiercely contested match against Pakistan. The men from India will be looking to redeem themselves and secure a win against Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are having a tough time as they lost both of their previous matches and are at the bottom of the table. This match would be crucial for them to gain some momentum in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between India XI vs Bangladesh XI; here is everything you need to know:

IND XI vs BAN XI Telecast

The IND XI vs BAN XI match will not be telecast in India.

IND XI vs BAN XI Live Streaming

The match between ND XI vs BAN XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND XI vs BAN XI Match Details

The IND XI vs BAN XI match will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait on Saturday, June 4, at 6:00 pm IST.

IND XI vs BAN XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Usman Ghani

Vice-Captain: AminAlias Miah

Suggested Playing XI for IND XI vs BAN XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Meet Bhavsar, Abdullah Al Mamun

Batsmen: Diju Xavier, Usman Ghani, AminAlias Miah

All-rounders: Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Danish Javed, Nawaf Ahmed

Bowlers: Yasin Patel, Nawaf Ahmed, Mohammed Sumon

India XI vs Bangladesh XI Possible Starting XI:

India XI Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Ghani, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Shafeeq, Diju Xavier, Danish Javed, Parvinder Kumar, Jomin Joseph, Nawaf Ahmed, Nawaf Mystique, Nasir Nasir, Yasin Patel

Bangladesh XI Predicted Starting Line-up: Abdul Motaleb, Murshid Mustafa, AminAlias Miah, Nazmul, Shahinul Islam, Mohammad Sabbir, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Mohammed Harun, Sharif Miah, Bathsha Helal Uddin, Mohammed Sumon

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here