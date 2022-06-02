IND-XI vs KUW-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: India XI vs Kuwait XI, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, IND-XI vs KUW-XI match, June 2, Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, 9:30 pm IST

IND-XI vs KUW-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival match 2 between India XI vs Kuwait XI: The two teams have some amazing prospects on display as both the India XI and the Kuwait XI will look to start their campaign with a win on Thursday.

The Indian XI feature the likes of Usman Ghani, Ilyas Ahmed, Nasir Nasir, Muhammed Saaadh, and Mohammad Shafeeq. Opening batter, Usman Ghani remains the star man in the batting lineup and would want to fire on all cylinders to secure the first win of the tournament. Jomin Joseph will play a key role for the Indian XI as the all-rounder seems to be in fine form.

The Kuwait XI would be relying on key players like Nasser Almatar, Bastaki Abdullah, Mohamded Toufiq, Ibrahim Al-Dhabyan and Salman Albahrani. The hosts would also want to get a flying start in the competition.

Ahead of the match between India XI vs Kuwait XI; here is everything you need to know:

IND-XI vs KUW-XI Telecast

N/A

IND-XI vs KUW-XI Live Streaming

Fancode will be providing Live Streaming.

IND-XI vs KUW-XI Match Details

The IND-XI vs KUW-XI match will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait on Thursaday, June 2, at 09:30 PM IST.

IND-XI vs KUW-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Usman Ghani

Vice-Captain: Sami Al Mulla

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nawaf Mustaque, Abdulrahman Dashti

Batsmen: Yasin Patel, Sami Al Mulla, Usman Ghani

All-rounders: Bastaki Fahad ,Danish Javed, Nawaf Ahmed

Bowlers: Praveen Rajagopalrao, Yousef Al Zaid, Meet Bhavsar

India XI vs Kuwait XI Possible Starting XI:

India XI Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Ghani, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Shafeeq, Diju Xavier, Danish Javed, Parvinder Kumar, Jomin Joseph, Nawaf Ahmed, Nawaf Mystique, Nasir Nasir, Yasin Patel

Kuwait XI Predicted Starting Line-up: Abdulrahman Dashti, Bastaki Abdullah, Abdul Jabbar-I, Muzammil Khalid, Ibrahim Al-Dhabyan, Mohammad-Bastak, Bastaki Fahad, Bastaki Mahmoud, Mohamded Toufiq, Sami Al-Mulla, Salman Albahrani

