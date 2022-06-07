IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Team Prediction For Six Nations T20 Festival 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 7, 11:00 PM IST

IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 match between India XI and Sri Lanka XI: India XI will cross swords with Sri Lanka XI in the Tuesday night game of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022. India are in second place after winning three of their four league matches.

The team is currently on a two-match winning streak. They outplayed Afghanistan XI in their last league game by a massive 194 runs. Batting first, India scored a massive 264 runs while Afghanistan were restricted to only 70 runs. Diju Sheeli was the hero with the bat as he slammed a century.

Sri Lanka XI are also doing well in the competition. The team has collected six points so far with three wins and one loss. Sri Lanka are coming into the Tuesday game after defeating Bangladesh XI in their last match by 30 runs.

Ahead of the match between India XI and Sri Lanka XI, here is everything you need to know:

IND-XI vs SL-XI Telecast

India XI vs Sri Lanka XI game will not be telecast in India.

IND-XI vs SL-XI Live Streaming

The Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND-XI vs SL-XI Match Details

IND-XI vs SL-XI match will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground at 11:00 PM IST on June 7, Tuesday.

IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shiraz Khan

Vice-Captain: Mohammed Aslam

Suggested Playing XI for IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shehan Shashika, Edson Silva

Batters: Sasanka Wishwajith, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shiraz Khan, Usman Patel

All-rounders: Mohammed Aslam, Nithin Saldhana

Bowlers: Mohammad Shafeeq, Yasin Patel, Manjula Prasan

IND-XI vs SL-XI Probable XIs

India XI: Edson Silva, Usman Patel (c), Meet Bhavsar, Diju Sheeli, Nithin Saldhana, Mohammad Shafeeq, Shiraz Khan, Nawaf Mustaque, Muhammed Saadh, Yasin Patel, Jomin Joseph

Sri Lanka XI: Manjula Prasan, Mohamed Simsan, Mohammed Aslam©, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shehan Shashika(wk), Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Ahilan Ratnam, Asanka Silva, Priyakanth Harichchandra

