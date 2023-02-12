‘Only Thing That can Allow Warner to Succeed is…’: Ex-opener’s Mantra for AUS Opener to Face Ashwin

David Warner didn’t have the best of starts in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The star Australia opener struggled against the Indian bowlers in the first Test in Nagpur, scoring just 1 and 10 across innings. He recently scored a double hundred against South Africa at the MCG but couldn’t replicate the same performance on Indian soil. His early dismissal, especially in the second innings of the game, sparked a major batting collapse and as result, the Aussie lost the first Test by an innings and 132 runs.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra took note of Warner’s struggle against Ravichandran Ashwin and said the Australian opener needs to be more aggressive in order to come out on top against the Indian spinner.

“It is almost certain that in the remaining six innings of the India vs Australia Test series, Warner will face the new ball against Ashwin. I think Ashwin is in his head pretty much. It is tough when that happens. It is like no matter what you do, Ashwin will get the better of you,” Chopra told ESPNcricinfo.

“The only thing that can allow David Warner to succeed is to go aggressive. If you are defending, anyway your confidence is lacking. So, try your luck, come out smashing and with some luck maybe you can come out on top,” he added.

India defeated Australia by innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur. Ashwin dismissed Warner, who has scored just 11 runs across the innings, for the 11th time in Test cricket. The visitors will be looking to bounce back after a huge loss in the first Test when the two sides lock horns in the second, starting from February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

