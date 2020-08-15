Independence Day 2020: Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin Wish Indians on Special Day

India celebrated its 74th independence day and wishes poured in from current and former cricketers.
India opener Rohit Sharma said, "Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay Flag of India Nothing like stepping out for your country."
Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳 Nothing like stepping out for your country. pic.twitter.com/T4jRfJs0Zq— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2020
India off-spinner R Ashwin had a special message for the countrymen. He wrote, "The Jallianwala bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence to day to the billion Indians."
The Jallianwala bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence to day to the billion Indians. #IndependenceDay2020— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020
Former India batsman VVS Laxman too wished everyone on the special occasion. He wrote, "Greetings to all my fellow Indians on the auspicious occasion of 74th Independence Day. Also would like to thank and salute the true warriors in the fight against Covid-19 .. Wishes for peace & prosperity. #JaiHind Flag of India."
Greetings to all my fellow Indians on the auspicious occasion of 74th Independence Day. Also would like to thank and salute the true warriors in the fight against Covid-19 .. Wishes for peace & prosperity. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/v9Ni2MWK9s— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2020
Here are some of the other tweets:
Let your heart bask in free spirit... Let your soul soar high...With the essence of Freedom...#HappyIndependenceDay🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XmUZrHGLMH— Vijay Shankar (@vijayshankar260) August 15, 2020
Here's wishing every citizen of this great nation a very Happy Independence Day#HappyIndependenceDay #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0QkFoxuatJ— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2020
Let us honour the struggles of many brave-hearts who fought for the country's freedom. Happy Independence Day 2020! #HappyIndependenceDay #IndependenceDayIndia2020 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/OQf1jhTifE— Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) August 15, 2020
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 15, 2020
Cricket had come to a halt in India and world due to Covid-19. Now the players are slated to play in the IPL staring September 19.
