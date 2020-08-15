Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Independence Day 2020: Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin Wish Indians on Special Day

India celebrated its 74th independence day and wishes poured in from current and former cricketers.

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
Independence Day 2020: Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin Wish Indians on Special Day

India celebrated its 74th independence day and wishes poured in from current and former cricketers.

India opener Rohit Sharma said, "Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay Flag of India Nothing like stepping out for your country."

India off-spinner R Ashwin had a special message for the countrymen. He wrote, "The Jallianwala bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence to day to the billion Indians."

Former India batsman VVS Laxman too wished everyone on the special occasion. He wrote, "Greetings to all my fellow Indians on the auspicious occasion of 74th Independence Day. Also would like to thank and salute the true warriors in the fight against Covid-19 .. Wishes for peace & prosperity. #JaiHind Flag of India."

Here are some of the other tweets:

Cricket had come to a halt in India and world due to Covid-19. Now the players are slated to play in the IPL staring September 19.

Anjum Choprabcciindependence dayIndependence Day 2020Off The FieldR Ashwinrohit sharmaVijay Shankar

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more