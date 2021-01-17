- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
India 161-4 At Lunch, Day Three Of 4th Test Vs Australia
Australias pace attack took two vital toporder wickets and India reached 1614 at lunch on day three of an evenlypoised seriesdeciding cricket test at the Gabba.
- Associated Press
- Updated: January 17, 2021, 7:57 AM IST
BRISBANE, Australia: Australias pace attack took two vital top-order wickets and India reached 161-4 at lunch on day three of an evenly-poised series-deciding cricket test at the Gabba.
India added 99 runs for the loss of Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane in Sundays first session after it resumed at 62-2 in reply to Australias first innings of 369.
At lunch, Mayank Agarwal was 38 not out and Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on four.
Josh Hazlewood made the first breakthrough for the hosts Sunday by removing Pujara for 25 off 94 balls. The seamer teased the 90-test veteran forward to a good length ball which found the edge and carried through to wicketkeeper Tim Paine with India at 105-3 after 39 overs.
Rahane played some elegant strokes but also some expansive shots outside off stump and his luck finally ran out on 37 when he edged a Mitchell Starc delivery to Matt Wade at third slip.
Agarwal has appeared the most comfortable of the batsmen on day three, scoring on both sides of the wicket. He and Pant will be key for Indias hopes of a competitive first-innings total.
On Saturday, Pat Cummins took the first wicket for Australia with his second ball of the match, with Shubman Gill (7) fending forward and edging to Steve Smith at second slip.
Nathan Lyon, playing his 100th test, then dismissed Rohit Sharma for 44 shortly before tea. The veteran off-spinner tempted the India opener into taking on a big shot which he miscued and skied a catch into the outfield to Starc.
Heavy rain at the break ultimately led to the umpires calling off play for the entire evening session.
The series is tied 1-1 and India needs only a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
____
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking