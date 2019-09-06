Samson Blitz Gives India A 4-1 Series Win Over South Africa A
A whirlwind knock of 91 off 48 balls by Sanju Samson along with Shikhar Dhawan’s brisk 51 helped India A register a comfortable win by 36 runs against their South African counterparts on Friday, and helped the hosts clinch the series, 4-1.
Samson Blitz Gives India A 4-1 Series Win Over South Africa A
A whirlwind knock of 91 off 48 balls by Sanju Samson along with Shikhar Dhawan’s brisk 51 helped India A register a comfortable win by 36 runs against their South African counterparts on Friday, and helped the hosts clinch the series, 4-1.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
Playing For India A Good Practice For Me Before South Africa Series: Dhawan
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly Bats for Rohit Sharma as Test Opener
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Launches Campaign to save Rhinos in India
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval All Fixtures
Team Rankings