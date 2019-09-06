Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Samson Blitz Gives India A 4-1 Series Win Over South Africa A

A whirlwind knock of 91 off 48 balls by Sanju Samson along with Shikhar Dhawan’s brisk 51 helped India A register a comfortable win by 36 runs against their South African counterparts on Friday, and helped the hosts clinch the series, 4-1.

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
Yet another rain-affected encounter at Greenfield International Stadium,Thiruvananthapuram, meant that the match was reduced to 20 overs per side, and India A made the most of the conditions by batting first.

India A, courtesy Samson and Dhawan managed to post a massive 204/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Whereas in the second innings, fast bowler Shardul Thakur emerged as the star as he returned with figures of 9/3 in three overs that helped India A bowl out South Africa A for 168.

He broke the back of South Africa A batting picking up crucial wickets of Janneman Malan, Sinethemba Qeshile and Marco Jansen. Thakur was ably supported by all the bowlers, especially Washinton Sundar, who too bagged a couple of wickets.

In a bid to get quick runs South Africa A batsmen kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Except for Reeza Hendriks (59) and Kyle Verreynne (44), there was no substantial contribution from other batsmen.

Earlier in the day, after opting to bat first, India A lost the wicket of Prashant Chopra for two. That is when Dhawan and Samson took matters in their own hands and bludgeoned the South Africa A bowlers all around the park. The duo stitched a partnership of 135 and set the tone for rest of the batsmen.

In his innings of 91, Samson struck the ball at a strike rate of 189.47, hitting six fours and seven sixes, whereas Dhawan hit five boundaries and two hits over the top.

The finishing touches to the innings were provided by Shreyas Iyer, who scored a breezy 36 from 19 balls and took India to the mammoth total.

Having pocketed the limited-overs series, India A would like to keep their winning momentum in the two first-class matches against South Africa A, starting from September 9 at Thiruvananthapuram.

india aseriesSouth Africa A

