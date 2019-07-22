starts in
India A Complete 4-1 Series Win Against West Indies A

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
Half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill were enough to get India A home in the fifth and final unofficial ODI against West Indies A at Coolidge on Sunday.

Chasing 237 to win, Gaikwad (99) and Gill (69) put together a 110-run opening stand that laid the foundations for an easy victory and a 4-1 series win for India A.

Gill and Gaikwad started the innings aggressively, taking on the bowlers early. Gill soon brought up his half-century and looked set for a big score before Rahkeem Cornwall dismissed him.

Shreyas Iyer joined Gaikwad out in the middle and the two continued to plough along at a brisk rate. Both brought up half-centuries and the win looked like a formality at that point.

Gaikwad was on course to get a century but fell just one run short of the three-figure mark when Keemo Paul removed him.

Yet the dismissal mattered for little as India A had already amassed 222 at that point. Skipper Manish Pandey and Iyer got the remaining runs with minimal fuss.

Earlier after electing to bat first, West Indies A could only muster 236 before they were dismissed in 47.4 overs thanks to a good collective showing from the Indian bowling attack.

The home team started well enough, with openers Sunil Ambris and Kjorn Ottley putting together 77 for the first wicket before Navdeep Saini accounted for the latter.

Gaikwad effected a run-out to get rid of Ambris and it was all downhill for the home side thereafter as they lost 5 wickets for 38 runs.

A fighting half-century from Sherfane Rutherford (65) lower down the order helped the home side put together a respectable score. However, West Indies A were unable to finish their full quota of overs.

The two teams will now play 3 unofficial Tests, with the first one set to get underway at North Sound on July 24 (Wednesday).

india aManish PandeyRuturaj Gaikwadshreyas iyerWest Indies A

