India ‘A’ Defeat West Indies ‘A’ by 65 Runs in First One-Day Match

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Riding on some excellent bowling performances and Shreyas Iyer’s first innings knock of 77, India ‘A’ trumped West Indies ‘A’ by 65 runs at Antigua on Thursday, in the first of five One-Day matches in the Caribbean.

India A initially found themselves in some trouble when Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill were both dismissed cheaply for 3 and 10 respectively. Shreyas Iyer walked in at number three and went on the be the focal point of the Indian innings, putting on a handy partnership with Hanuma Vihari (34) after Manish Pandey was dismissed for four as well.

However, India A kept losing wickets at regular intervals, as Roston Chase ran through the Indian middle and lower order, ending with 4/19 from 6.5 overs. India were all-out for 190 in 48.5 overs.

In reply, the Indian bowlers began brilliantly, with Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar in inspired form, as West Indies A slumped to 30/4 by just the tenth over. From that point on, West Indies internationals Jonathan Carter and Rovman Powell put their team back on track with a 65-run stand for the fifth wicket.

However, Powell was soon dismissed by Rahul Chahar for 41, and the West Indies batting line-up began their slide once again. Carter received little to no support, as the hosts lost their last six wickets for only 30 runs, in the space of 73 balls, all out for 125 in just the 36th over.

The series will continue on Sunday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, a few kilometres away from the venue of the first One-Dayer.​

