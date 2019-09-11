India A Edge Closer to Victory on Rain Interrupted Day Three Against South Africa A

India A inched closer to victory on Day 3 of the first unofficial Test against South Africa A at Trivandrum, with rain playing spoilsport for the majority of the day.
At stumps, South Africa A were ahead by 40 runs, setting a target for India, but had only one wicket remaining as they ended the day on 179/9. Play could only take place in the third session of the day, but that did not deter the Indian bowlers from trying to take as many wickets as they could, with the visitors resuming batting on 125/5.
Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder rode their luck and brought the South African score to 168, until Mulder was run out for 46 by Ricky Bhui and India A got their first breakthrough of the day. New batsman Dane Piedt did not last long at the crease, out a couple of overs later to the bowling of Jalaj Saxena.
South Africa A were in even more trouble when Marco Jansen was out for a duck in the next over by the trickery of Shahbaz Nadeem, and eight more runs were added before the prized wicket of Heinrich Klaasen was taken by Jalaj Saxena.
Bad light then stopped play, and with South Africa A ahead by forty runs with just one wicket remaining, a result other than an India A win is highly improbable even if Day 4 sees one full session of play.
