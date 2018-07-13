India A Fight Back to Seal Series Victory Against West Indies A

After conceding a 110-run first innings lead, Mohammed Siraj (4/64) and Rajneesh Gurbani (3/64) starred with the ball as West Indies A were dismissed for 210 in their second innings.
Half centuries by skipper Karun Nair and Hanuma Vihari enabled India A to finish day three on a comfortable 214 for 3 chasing a target of 321. However, West Indies A fought back on day four and picked up quick wickets to reduce India A to 222/5. Vihari was run out and Ankit Bawne was castled by Sherman Lewis for 1. India A though fought back with Pant taking the attack to West Indian bowlers.
Raymon Reifer was the only bowler who escaped Pant's assault. Oshane Thomas was slammed for four consecutive boundaries through which Pant also brought up his half-century.
The left-hander hit 11 boundaries, through a flurry of drives, en route to his fifth first-class fifty, and took India to victory along with Jayant Yadav. West Indies bowlers though eased the job for India A as they gave away 19 wides and conceded a total of 58 extras in the chase.
First Published: July 13, 2018, 8:11 PM IST