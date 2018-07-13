Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India A Fight Back to Seal Series Victory Against West Indies A

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 13, 2018, 8:39 PM IST
India A Fight Back to Seal Series Victory Against West Indies A

Rishabh Pant. (Image credit: PTI)

Rishabh Pant smashed an unbeaten half-century as India A secured an unlikely victory to win the two-match series 1-0 against West Indies A.

After conceding a 110-run first innings lead, Mohammed Siraj (4/64) and Rajneesh Gurbani (3/64) starred with the ball as West Indies A were dismissed for 210 in their second innings.

Half centuries by skipper Karun Nair and Hanuma Vihari enabled India A to finish day three on a comfortable 214 for 3 chasing a target of 321. However, West Indies A fought back on day four and picked up quick wickets to reduce India A to 222/5. Vihari was run out and Ankit Bawne was castled by Sherman Lewis for 1. India A though fought back with Pant taking the attack to West Indian bowlers.

Raymon Reifer was the only bowler who escaped Pant's assault. Oshane Thomas was slammed for four consecutive boundaries through which Pant also brought up his half-century.

The left-hander hit 11 boundaries, through a flurry of drives, en route to his fifth first-class fifty, and took India to victory along with Jayant Yadav. West Indies bowlers though eased the job for India A as they gave away 19 wides and conceded a total of 58 extras in the chase.

Also Watch

india aRishabh PantWest Indies A
First Published: July 13, 2018, 8:11 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking