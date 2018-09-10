India A in Position of Dominance Over Australia A in Second Four-Day Match

Loading...
The duo’s partnership took India A’s lead to 159, essentially batting Australia A out of the match which has one day of play remaining. At the end of Day 3, the visitors were batting on 38-2, having lost the wickets of Kurtis Patterson and Matt Renshaw.
Earlier in the day, India A captain Shreyas Iyer lost his wicket in the seventh over of the day to his Australian counterpart Mitchell Marsh, his only wicket of the day. Bharat then took strike and initially kept the scoreboard ticking with Shubman Gill at the other end. Right before lunch, however, Gill was bowled by Chris Tremain but not before bringing up his fifty off 76 balls.
After lunch, Krishnappa Gowtham and Deepak Chahar lost their wickets in quick succession for scores of 20 and 6, but in walked chinaman Kuldeep Yadav to steady the ship for the hosts once again. Yadav supported Bharat’s dominance on the Australian bowlers ably, reaching a half century himself in the process (52 off 112 balls).
That was before Yadav was caught by Peter Handscomb off Chris Tremain’s bowling, who then quickly picked up the wicket of Shahbaz Nadeem as well, sending the left-arm spinner packing in two balls.
Bharat briefly pushed the score forward and brought up his century, but was bowled by Ashton Agar with the Indian score on 505, bringing an end to his brilliant innings of 106 off 186 balls.
When the Australians came out to bat, the spin duo of Krishnappa Gowtham and Shahbaz Nadeem sent the openers Patterson and Renshaw back to the pavilion. With Head and Handscomb batting on 4 and 1 respectively, Australia A will head into Day 4 trailing by 121 runs.
First Published: September 10, 2018, 6:41 PM IST