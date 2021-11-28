'India A is Still in the Country and There Isn’t a Sign of Them Leaving'-CSA CEO Says BCCI Are Committed, Tour is On

With the new Covid-19 variant spreading fast across the rainbow nation, India’s tour to South Africa remains in jeopardy. It needs to be seen if the BCCI is still keen to send the team for three match Test series which will be followed by as many ODIs and a four-match T20Is. Netherlands have already pulled out of the ODI series once the news broke and ICC also cancelled its Women’s World Cup qualifiers that were to take place in South Africa and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile India ‘A’ is in the country and currently stationed in Bloemfontein where they are scheduled to play the second of the three-match Test series.

So now the question is…will India tour South Africa with the circumstances that are on offer? CSA’s acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki is hopeful. “We spoke to the BCCI and they are very much committed to the tour,” Moseki was quoted as saying by thesouthafrican.com on November 28.

“India A is still in the country and there isn’t a sign of them leaving. They’re still committed and they’re expecting the tour to go ahead,” he said. “The tour is definitely still on and there’s no reason for it not to go on unless we’re blindsided by something we’re not expecting.

“The question that remains is whether fans will be allowed in. We’ve been angling to have more fans in the stadiums. With the way things are panning out, I guess the only thing we can do now is to wait on the government and see what happens. We hope we don’t get to a state where there is a total shutdown,” he added.

Last time when a country toured South Africa—England—in December last year, the bio bubble arrangements were not upto the mark. Moseki said this time they had ‘jacked up’ their bio-bubble. “We jacked up our bio-bubbles after that and the spectator matter is something that’s not in our control. Once we are sorted with the Netherlands matter, we’ll communicate further with the tour to show that there is a commitment for the tour to take place. We can play without spectators in the same way we did against Pakistan and Sri Lanka because the government knows we prepare strong bio-bubbles,” he added.

