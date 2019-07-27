A five-wicket haul from Shahbaz Nadeem saw India A roll out West Indies A for 180 in the second innings on Day 3 of the first unofficial Test at North Sound on Friday.
Posting 312 in reply to the home side's first innings score of 228, India A then ended the day on 29-1. They will require just another 68 runs with 9 wickets remaining on the fourth and final day of the Test.
Beginning the day on 299-8, the visitors could only add a further 13 runs to their overnight total before being bundled out. Nevertheless, they had a valuable 84-run lead going into the second innings.
The home side started solidly enough but once Nadeem ran through their top order, the task in hand became an uphill one and they struggled further as a result.
The left-arm spinner dismissed openers Jeremy Solanzo (11) and Montcin Hodge (36) before also removing skipper Shamarh Brooks (53) to further drive home India's advantage.
Roston Chase () and Jermaine Blackwood () both got starts but failed to convert them into big scores, falling to Shivam Dube Mohammed Siraj, respectively.
Nadeem then struck twice either side of Siraj getting his second wicket of the match and completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Chemar Holder before Siraj ended the innings by getting rid of Jomel Warrican. Fast bowler Sherman Lewis didn't come out to bat due to injury.
In reply, India A started steadily but lost an early wicket when Priyank Panchal was removed by Cornwall. That dismissal led to the close of day's play with India having one hand on a win.
India A Near Commanding Win in First Unofficial Test Against West Indies A
Related stories
Devadyuti Das | July 23, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Disappointing Not to be Picked in India Squad: Shubman Gill
Cricketnext Staff | July 24, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Surprised Shubman Gill & Ajinkya Rahane are Missing from ODI Squad: Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | July 22, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
India vs West Indies: A Look at the New Faces in India’s Squad for Caribbean Tour
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings