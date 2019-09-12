Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India A Secure Seven Wicket Win Over South Africa A in First Unofficial Test

India A stuttered a little on the fourth morning of the unofficial Test against South Africa A, but eventually Ricky Bhui (20*) and Shivam Dube (12*) completed a seven wicket at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, taking a 1-0 lead in the two match series.

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
After a rain-marred third day, Shardul Thakur wasted little time in wrapping up the South Africa A innings when he cleaned up Lutho Sipamla. The visitors, who ended Day 3 on 179/9, managed to add only seven runs to their total and set the hosts a target of 47 runs.

The South Africa A bowlers led by Lungi Ngidi however were in no mood to roll over, striking early to dismiss the dangerous Shubhman Gill for 5.

Four overs later Ngidi struck again as Ankit Bawne was sent back for 6 with the score at 2/24.

Dane Piedt then gave the visitors a third wicket when he accounted for Srikar Bharat, but it was all a little too late with India A only 10 runs away from the target.

Bhui, who at the other end had all the while kept chipping away at the target, was joined by Dube and the duo ensured there were no more moments of panic on their way to the finish line.

Jalaj Saxena, who scored an unbeaten 61 in the first innings and took two wickets in South Africa A’s second innings, was declared player of the match.

The two sides will now meet on September 17 in Mysore for the second and final unofficial Test of the series.

gillindia aricky bhuiShivam DubeShubman GillSouth Africa A

Loading...