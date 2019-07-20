starts in
India A Slump to Narrow Defeat Against West Indies A in Fourth Unofficial ODI

Cricketnext Staff |July 20, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
West Indies A picked up a consolation win over India A in the fourth unofficial ODI at Coolidge on Friday (July 19), beating the visitors by 5 runs.

India A had already wrapped up the series after winning the first 3 matches but the hosts were able to avoid a whitewash after a good collective showing with the bat and ball.

West Indies A were to put in to bat first and got off to a bad start as opener Kjorn Ottley nicked one to Ishan Kishan off Khaleel Ahmed in the first over itself.

Sunil Ambris and Devon Thomas put together a 73-run stand that ended when the former holed out to Navdeep Saini off Krunal Pandya, missing a half-century by just 4 runs.

However, Roston Chase (84) and Jonathan Carter (50) chipped in with valuable half centuries alongside Thomas (70) to ensure the hosts ended on a respectable 298-9 in their 50 overs.

Khaleel was the pick of the bowlers for India A, ending the innings with figures of 4-67. Avesh Khan took 3-62 in his spell of 8 overs.

In reply, both openers Anmolpreet Singh (11) and Ruturaj Gaekwad (20) got early starts but failed to capitalise on them, with Hanuma Vihari (20) also falling cheaply.

Pandya fell for a well made 45 whereas skipper Manish Pandey managed only 24. At 127-5 in the 26th over, India A looked out of the game.

It didn’t help that both Washington Sundar (45) and Ishan Kishan (14) also couldn’t bat through the innings.

However, a counter-attacking 81 from Axar Patel very nearly took India home but they ended their 50 overs on 293-9.

The final game of the series takes place at the same venue on Sunday (July 21).

