India A Slump to Narrow Defeat Against West Indies A in Fourth Unofficial ODI

West Indies A picked up a consolation win over India A in the fourth unofficial ODI at Coolidge on Friday (July 19), beating the visitors by 5 runs.
India A had already wrapped up the series after winning the first 3 matches but the hosts were able to avoid a whitewash after a good collective showing with the bat and ball.
West Indies A were to put in to bat first and got off to a bad start as opener Kjorn Ottley nicked one to Ishan Kishan off Khaleel Ahmed in the first over itself.
Sunil Ambris and Devon Thomas put together a 73-run stand that ended when the former holed out to Navdeep Saini off Krunal Pandya, missing a half-century by just 4 runs.
However, Roston Chase (84) and Jonathan Carter (50) chipped in with valuable half centuries alongside Thomas (70) to ensure the hosts ended on a respectable 298-9 in their 50 overs.
Khaleel was the pick of the bowlers for India A, ending the innings with figures of 4-67. Avesh Khan took 3-62 in his spell of 8 overs.
In reply, both openers Anmolpreet Singh (11) and Ruturaj Gaekwad (20) got early starts but failed to capitalise on them, with Hanuma Vihari (20) also falling cheaply.
Pandya fell for a well made 45 whereas skipper Manish Pandey managed only 24. At 127-5 in the 26th over, India A looked out of the game.
It didn’t help that both Washington Sundar (45) and Ishan Kishan (14) also couldn’t bat through the innings.
However, a counter-attacking 81 from Axar Patel very nearly took India home but they ended their 50 overs on 293-9.
The final game of the series takes place at the same venue on Sunday (July 21).
