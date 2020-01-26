Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

IND IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2020 2nd T20I, Eden Park, Auckland, 26 January, 2020

1ST INN

New Zealand *

76/3 (11.2)

New Zealand
v/s
India
India

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)
Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

400 (98.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

88/6 (41.5)

South Africa trail by 312 runs
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 55, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 January, 2020

1ST INN

Hobart Hurricanes *

0/0 (0.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide Strikers

Toss won by Hobart Hurricanes (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

India A Suffer Narrow Defeat in Third ODI, Lose Series to New Zealand

Ishan Kishan was left stranded on an unbeaten 71 as India A lost four wickets in nine balls to suffer a narrow five-run defeat in the deciding third ODI against New Zealand A, here on Sunday.

PTI |January 26, 2020, 12:48 PM IST
India A Suffer Narrow Defeat in Third ODI, Lose Series to New Zealand

Christchurch: Ishan Kishan was left stranded on an unbeaten 71 as India A lost four wickets in nine balls to suffer a narrow five-run defeat in the deciding third ODI against New Zealand A, here on Sunday.

Chasing 271 for a series-win, India A needed seven runs from the final over with two wickets in hand but wicket-keeper batsman Kishan took a single off the second ball after playing a dot to expose the tail.

It proved quite costly as pacer Kyle Jamieosn (4/49) knocked off Sandeep Warrier and Ishan Porel off consecutive balls to end the match with two balls to spare.

In the 49th over, India A lost well-set Axar Patel (32) and Rahul Chahar (0) to left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, as New Zealand snatched the momentum when it mattered the most.

India had got off to a good start with young opener Prithvi Shaw (55) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (44) putting on a confident 79-run stand for the opening wicket. Skipper Mayank Agarwal (22) got a start but could not convert it into a big knock.

After the top three, only Kishan and Axar offered resistance as Suryakumar Yadav (5) and Vijay Shankar (19) could not last long.

New Zealand A's left-arm spin duo of Ajaz Patel (3/44) and Rachit Ravindra (2/43) did considerable damage to India's middle and lower order.

It was Mark Chapman, who got New Zealand back into the match with an unbeaten 110-run knock.

India had reduced the host to 68 for four and then 105 for six at one stage with dismissals at regular intervals but Chapman and Todd Astle (56) raised a 136-run partnership for the seven wicket to put up a fighting total.

India A had won the opening ODI by five wickets while New Zealand rallied to win the next before clinching the series with Sunday's victory.

The two teams will now play a two-match Test series, beginning in Christchurch from January 30.

india aindia vs new zealand 2020Ishan Kishan

Related stories

India vs New Zealand | Have to be More Aggressive Against Indian Batting: Ish Sodhi
Cricketnext Staff | January 25, 2020, 1:26 PM IST

India vs New Zealand | Have to be More Aggressive Against Indian Batting: Ish Sodhi

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more