India A Take Slender Lead in Final Test Against West Indies A

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
India A ended the second day of the third unofficial Test with a 30-run lead after a six-wicket haul from Krishnappa Gowtham meant West Indies A could only post 194 in response to their first innings total of 201.

India A ended the day on 23-3 after having lost both openers Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran as well as Mayank Agarwal. They ended the day with Shubman Gill and nightwatchman Shahbaz Nadeem at the crease.

It was Gowtham who starred with the ball earlier, running through the West Indies lower order to end the innings with figures of 6-67.

The wicket of Sunil Ambris (43) was key, as his dismissal by Shivam Dube triggered a batting collapse. From 102-4, the home side ended the innings at 194 all out having at one point looked likely to take a considerable first innings lead.

Young batsman Jeremy Solanzo waged a lone war at one end, finishing the innings unbeaten on 69 - the only batsman from the home side to score a half-century in this innings - but he kept running out of partners.

However, India didn't get off to the best of starts in the second innings. Chemar Holder sent both openers back to the pavilion by the sixth over and first-drop Agarwal was accounted for by Miguel Cummins.

This prompted India to send in Nadeem as a nightwatchman who, along with Shubman Gill, ensured India A made it to stumps without losing any more wickets.

India A have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series and will be looking to finish the series with a win and a 3-0 whitewash.

india aindia vs west indies 2019Krishnappa GowthamShubman GillWest Indies A

