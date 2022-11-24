India A tour of Bangladesh: Maiden Call-up for Rohan Kunnumal; Yash Dhull, Yashasvi Jaiswal Rewarded for Superb Domestic Form

India A squad, which will play two four-day games in Bangladesh, ahead of India’s two-match Test series in the same country, will see a number of youngsters in action. Mainly the likes of Yash Dhull, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohan Kunnummal—all have been rewarded for their outstanding batting in the domestic season.

Kerala’s Kunnummal has had a superb debut season where he had already hit four centuries in nine first-class innings, while Dhull, India’s Under-19 skipper, has also accounted for four first-class centuries in six matches with hundreds on debut in the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy.

Jaiswal hasn’t been behind either. The Rajasthan Royals batter has been the joint-fastest Indian to 1000 first-class runs in September, getting to the mark in only 13 innings, going par with the likes of Amol Muzumdar and Rusi Modi. Earlier this year, he had hit centuries in both the innings of Ranji Trophy semi-final and then followed it up with a century in the final.

All in all, Jaiswal has five centuries and a half-century in seven first-class games at an impressive average of 84.58. Meanwhile, the likes of Umesh Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara will also be in action in the team which will led by Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran. Furthermore, all eyes will also be Mumbai’s promising kid Sarfaraz Khan and city’s franchise wonder Tilak Varma. The duo will hold the fort in the middle order.

Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead India A against Bangladesh A in the two four-day match shadow series, starting November 29 in Cox’s Bazar.

The second four-day match will be played in Sylhet from December 6 to 9.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav, who are part of the Test squad, will be featuring for India A in the second game to get some game time.

PTI on Tuesday reported that Jadeja is unlikely to regain full fitness ahead of the Bangladesh Test series, starting December 14 in Chittagong. India are due to play three ODIs and two Tests in Bangladesh and a full strength team under Rohit Sharma will visit the neighbouring nation.

India will play two Tests — December 14-18 in Chittagong and December 22-26 in Mirpur — after a short three-match ODI series (December 4, 7, 10).

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)

