India A Trump New Zealand A in First Unofficial One-day Match

Mohammed Siraj and Prithvi Shaw starred as India A beat New Zealand A by 5 wickets in the first unofficial one-day match at Lincoln on Wednesday (January 22).

Cricketnext Staff |January 22, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
Siraj took 3-33 as India A bundled the hosts out for 230. Shaw then top-scored for the visitors with 48 as they got the required runs in 29.3 overs.

India A skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first, a decision that was vindicated by the collective showing of the bowling attack.

Besides Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed (2-46), Axar Patel (2-31), Vijay Shankar (1-24) and Rahul Chahar (1-43) also chipped in with wickets.

For New Zealand A, the major issue was a middle-order collapse as they lost wickets on a consistent basis as the innings went on.

India A were able to finish the chase with minimum fuss despite losing half their side as all the batsmen chipped in with runs.

Gill (30), Sanju Samson (39), Suryakumar Yadav (35) and Mayank Agarwal (29) all made useful contributions before Vijay Shankar (20) and Krunal Pandya (15) finished off the chase.

The second unofficial one-day match of the three-match series takes place on Friday (January 24).

