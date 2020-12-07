Watch Prithvi Shaw Takes A Stunning Catch to Remove Tim Paine During IND A vs AUS A Tour Game

India A vs Australia A 2020 Live Score: Prithvi Shaw might have failed in his first outing in the days' format in Australia, registering an eight-ball duck on day 1 of the tour game between India A and Australia A, but the young Mumbaikar impressed on the field taking an absolute stunner at Square Leg to remove Australia skipper Tim Paine for 44.

Follow India A vs Australia A 2020 Live Score, Ind A vs Aus A live updates here: INDIA A VS AUSTRALIA A LIVE CRICKET SCORE (WARM-UP TEST)

After India A declared their innings at 243/9, Aus A found themselves tottering at 98/5, before youngster Cameron Green and Paine kept India A bowlers at bay with a 104-run stand on Day 3. However, early in the third session, Umesh Yadav tried to pepper Paine with some shot-pitch bowling. Paine went for a pull of one such delivery and got a decent amount of bat to it, but a flying Shaw at square leg managed to pluck one out of the thin air.

Good catch by Shaw! Paine's gotta go for 44 after a century stand with Green. Watch #AUSAvIND live: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/yvhTgS1IvE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

As for the match, Yadav picked his third wicket in the form of Paine for 44 to break a stand of 104 runs for the sixth wicket between Paine and Cameron Green.

After tottering at 98/5, Australia A were buoyed by Cameron Green (61) fifty as he, in the company of Test captain Tim Paine (37*), steadied the ship for Aus A, taking their team to 186/5 at tea on Day 2. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin removing Marcus Harris and Nic Maddinson in the second session after Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj had reduced AUS A to 60/3 at lunch. India A had declared their innings at 247/9 with skipper Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 117 before Yadav plucked out two early wickets removing both Australia A openers - Test hopeful Will Pucovski for 1 (23) and Test opener Joe Burns for 4. Siraj removed Aus A skipper Travis Head for 18.

Day 1 report: Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane smacked an unbeaten 108 and Cheteshwar Pujara hit a half-century as India got their red-ball tour under way Sunday against a strong Australia A side.

India play four Tests against the hosts from December 17 in Adelaide with just two three-day games to prepare.

Rahane made the most of his opportunity, spending 228 balls at the crease at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, stroking 16 fours and a six to lead his team to 237 for eight after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

The stubborn Pujara, player of the series on India's last Test tour of Australia, also spent quality time in the middle, grinding out 54 from 140 balls before being caught by Marcus Harris off James Pattinson.

But openers Shubman Gill (0) and Prithvi Shaw (0) both failed to impress in the race to replace injured star opener Rohit Sharma for the first Test.

None of India's Twenty20 squad, including Virat Kohli, are playing, but they are expected to feature in the second warm-up game later in the week.

Pace spearhead Pattinson, a member of Australia's Test squad, was the pick of the bowlers on day one, taking 3-58.

Michael Neser and Travis Head, also in the Test squad, both grabbed two wickets while highly-rated young allrounder Cameron Green, who has been on fire with the bat this season, bowled a very tidy eight overs for just nine runs.

Head is captaining the A side even though Test skipper Tim Paine is playing.

With injured opener David Warner racing the clock to be fit for Adelaide, all eyes will be on how Joe Burns and Will Pucovski gel at the top of the order when Australia bat.

Pucovski is being tipped to open if Warner fails to recover in time.