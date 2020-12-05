India A vs Australia A 2020 Practice Matches: Schedule, Squads, India time, TV channel info

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India A side, while Australia A will be captained by Tim Paine. India A squad will also feature few Test specialists like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari among others.

India A (IN-A) and Australia A (AU-A) will clash in a two-series three-day practice games against each other. The first practice match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney from December 6-8, 2020. While the second one will be a day-night fixture and is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from December 11-13, 2020. Both the matches will be played with the pink ball which gives much needed practice with the pink ball for both sides.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India A side, while Australia A will be captained by Tim Paine. India A squad will also feature few Test specialists like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari among others. While Test skipper Tim Paine features in Australia A’s 13-member squad along with Test regulars Tim Paine and Joe Burns.The first of the three-day practice game will be clashing with the second T20I between India and Australia at Sydney. Here's an essential television broadcast and live streaming details of the first practice match that will be played between India A and Australia A from December 6 to 8, 2020.

India A vs Australia A - match date and time

December 6-8 at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

India A vs Australia A - TV broadcast and live streaming

The match will be live on Sony Six and DD Sports. While the live streaming of the match will be on https://www.cricket.com.au and on the CA Live app.

India A vs Australia A full squads

(Note all the players will not available for the match because of T20I series between India and Australia)

India A: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Australia A: Tim Paine (C, WK), Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (WK), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson

India A vs Australia probable playing XI

India A: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishab Pant, Wridhimann Saha, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia A: Travis head, Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Will Puckovski, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Jackson Bird, James Pattinson, N Maddinson, Alex Carey, Mark Steketee