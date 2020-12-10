India A vs Australia A, 2nd Warm-up Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND A vs AUS A Live Streaming Online

Indians vs Australia A 2020, 2nd warm-up Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indians vs Australia A Live Streaming Online

Indians vs Australia A 2020, 2nd warm-up Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indians vs Australia A Live Streaming Online | Indians will be going head to head with Australia A in the three-day second warm-up match at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney from December 11. The Indians vs Australia A clash will start at 9.30 am.

The first warm-up match was played from December 6 to December 8. Ajinkya Rahane starred in the first innings, scoring 117 off 242. Cheteshwar Pujara made a half century, hitting 54 off 140 balls. Indians declared the innings at 247 for the loss of nine wickets. In response, Australia A put 306 on the board before declaring their first innings. Cameron Green scored a hundred for his side, making 125 off 202 balls.

In the second innings, Indians declared at 189 for the loss of nine wickets, giving Australia A a target of 131 runs. Wriddhiman Saha smashed a half-century, scoring 54 (not out) off 100 balls. On the final day of the first warm-up match, Australia could only score 51 for the loss of one wicket. As a result of this, the match ended in a draw. The second warm-up match will be played with the pink ball. India vs Australia first Test will start from December 17. The first Test will be a day-night affair in Adelaide.

When will the 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A start?

The 2nd warm-up match will be played from December 11 to December 13.

Where will the 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A be played?

The 2nd warm-up match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A begin?

The match will begin at 9.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A?

The 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A will be broadcast on Sony SIX.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A?

The 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A can be watched online on cricket.com.au.

Indians full squad against Australia A: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Australia A full squad against Indians: Tim Paine (C/WK), Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson