CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India A vs Australia A, 2nd Warm-up Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND A vs AUS A Live Streaming Online

India A vs Australia A, 2nd Warm-up Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND A vs AUS A Live Streaming Online

Indians vs Australia A 2020, 2nd warm-up Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indians vs Australia A Live Streaming Online

India A vs Australia A, 2nd Warm-up Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND A vs AUS A Live Streaming Online

Indians vs Australia A 2020, 2nd warm-up Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indians vs Australia A Live Streaming Online | Indians will be going head to head with Australia A in the three-day second warm-up match at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney from December 11. The Indians vs Australia A clash will start at 9.30 am.

The first warm-up match was played from December 6 to December 8. Ajinkya Rahane starred in the first innings, scoring 117 off 242. Cheteshwar Pujara made a half century, hitting 54 off 140 balls. Indians declared the innings at 247 for the loss of nine wickets. In response, Australia A put 306 on the board before declaring their first innings. Cameron Green scored a hundred for his side, making 125 off 202 balls.

In the second innings, Indians declared at 189 for the loss of nine wickets, giving Australia A a target of 131 runs. Wriddhiman Saha smashed a half-century, scoring 54 (not out) off 100 balls. On the final day of the first warm-up match, Australia could only score 51 for the loss of one wicket. As a result of this, the match ended in a draw. The second warm-up match will be played with the pink ball. India vs Australia first Test will start from December 17. The first Test will be a day-night affair in Adelaide.

When will the 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A start?

The 2nd warm-up match will be played from December 11 to December 13.

Where will the 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A be played?

The 2nd warm-up match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A begin?

The match will begin at 9.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A?

The 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A will be broadcast on Sony SIX.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A?

The 2nd warm-up match between Indians and Australia A can be watched online on cricket.com.au.

Indians full squad against Australia A: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Australia A full squad against Indians: Tim Paine (C/WK), Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches