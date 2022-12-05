India A vs Bangladesh A, 2nd Unofficial Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

India A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming: India A will lock horns with Bangladesh A in the second Unofficial Test match at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar from December 6 to December 9. The first game saw exciting performances by both teams as the match ended in a draw.

Batting first, Bangladesh A failed to make an impact. Saurabh Kumar and Navdeep Saini picked four and three wickets to restrict the hosts to 112 runs. Following the score in the second innings, India delivered a brilliant batting performance. The opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran hammered a hundred each to take the team to a score of 465 runs.

Also Read: IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: ‘I Feel the Genes are There and it’s Only About Handling Pressure’, Says Rohit Sharma

The Tigers came up with an improved performance in their second batting innings. On the back of a 173-run knock by Zakir Hasan, the team recorded 341 runs on the board to end the match in a tie.

When will the 2nd Unofficial Test match India A (IND A) vs Bangladesh A (BAN A) start?

The game will be conducted from December 6 to December 9.

Where will the 2nd Unofficial Test match India A (IND A) vs Bangladesh A (BAN A) be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar.

What time will the 2nd Unofficial Test match India A (IND A) vs Bangladesh A (BAN A) begin?

The match will begin at 9:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India A (IND A) vs Bangladesh A (BAN A) match?

India A vs Bangladesh A match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India A (IND A) vs Bangladesh A (BAN A) match?

India A vs Bangladesh A match is available to be streamed live on the Bangladesh Cricket YouTube channel.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

IND A vs BAN A 2nd Unofficial Test Match, India A probable playing XI against Bangladesh A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), KS Bharat (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Tilak Varma, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar

IND A vs BAN A 2nd Unofficial Test Match, Bangladesh A probable playing XI against India A: Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaul Rahman Raja, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here