India A vs Bangladesh A 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch 1st Unofficial Test Match Coverage on TV And Online

India A and Bangladesh A will be playing against each other in the first Unofficial Test of the two-match series from November 29 to December 2 at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium. The tour will act as a preparation for the two-match Test series that is scheduled between India and Bangladesh next month.

A lot of senior Bangladesh players are playing the unofficial series for a much-needed warm-up before the India tour. They will hope to get into the rhythm to give a tough fight to India’s senior team next month. India, on the other hand, has named a very young squad for India A tour.

The visitors will be playing to gain experience and shine in the eyes of the selectors. India A and Bangladesh A last played against each other in November 2015. The game saw India A winning by an inning and 32 runs.

When will the 1st Unofficial Test match India A (IND A) vs Bangladesh A (BAN A) start?

The game will be conducted on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the 1st Unofficial Test match India A (IND A) vs Bangladesh A (BAN A) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox’s Bazar.

What time will the 1st Unofficial Test match India A (IND A) vs Bangladesh A (BAN A) begin?

The match will begin at 9:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India A (IND A) vs Bangladesh A (BAN A) match?

India A vs Bangladesh A match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India A (IND A) vs Bangladesh A (BAN A) match?

India A vs Bangladesh A match is available to be streamed live on the Bangladesh Cricket YouTube channel.

India A probable playing XI: Yash Dhull, Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk)

Bangladesh A probable playing XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun (C), Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Sumon Khan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy

