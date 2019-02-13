Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India A vs England Lions: Easwaran Ton, Rahul 81 Prop Up Hosts

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 13, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
(Abhimanyu Easwaran Facebook page)

Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a century while KL Rahul missed his narrowly as India A enjoyed a good batting day against England Lions in the second four-day game in Mysore.

At stumps on the first day, India A were in a strong position at 282 for 3. Easwaran scored 117 while Rahul (81) and Priyank Panchal (50) played handy knocks.

The day belonged to India A starting with the toss, where they opted to bat. England Lions took as many as 56 overs for the first wicket with India A openers Rahul and Easwaran adding 178 runs. Rahul, who had put behind his poor form with an 89 in Wayanad in the first game, once again got into the 80s.

However, he fell 19 short of a century when he nicked medium pacer Zak Chappell to the wicket-keeper Ollie Pope. Rahul took 166 balls for his 81, which included 11 fours.

Easwaran extended his great run of form with another century. The Bengal opener, who had scored 861 runs from just six matches in the Ranji Trophy, carried on after Rahul's dismissal and brought up his 11th first-class century. He added 74 for the second wicket with Priyank Panchal before edging off-spinner Dominic Bess to Pope. Easwaran's 117 took 222 balls and had 13 fours and a six.

Panchal, the Gujarat captain, scored 50 off 88 but fell at the stroke of stumps when he was bowled by pacer Tom Bailey. Karun Nair was unbeaten on 14 when play ended.

The first four-day game, in Wayanad, ended in a draw. India A won the five-match one-day series 4-1.

Brief Scores

India A 282 for 3 in 84.5 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 117, KL Rahul 81, Priyank Panchal 50) vs England Lions
First Published: February 13, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
