India A vs England Lions: Visitors Face Defeat After 17-Wicket Day

Loading...
Resuming the day on 282 for 3, India A could only add 110 runs to their total as Zak Chappell (4 for 60) and Danny Briggs (3 for 71) ran through the home side to bundle them out for 392 in 114.4 overs. However, in reply, the Indian bowlers hunted as a pack and dismissed England for 140 in 48.4 overs, and skipper KL Rahul wasted no time in enforcing the follow-on.
Max Holden and Ben Duckett then managed to survive a nervy six-over period and were unbeaten on 5 and 13 respectively with England 24 without loss, still trailing by 228 runs.
Earlier, Karun Nair couldn't add a single run to his overnight score and fell to Chappell for 14. Siddhesh Lad (9) and Jalaj Saxena (1) hardly contributed and were also dismissed by the right-arm fast-medium Chappell.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Srikar Bharat batted aggressively, hitting six fours and a maximum en route to a 53-ball 46. Shahbaz Nadeem (11), Mayank Markande (11) and Varun Aaron (16) contributed in some way or the other to help India accumulate some handy runs down the order.
Unlike India's top-three, England's Holden (19), Duckett (15) and Sam Hain (5) failed to contribute. Holden was the first one to go as he was pinned right in front of the stumps by Saini. Meanwhile, Duckett and Hain were caught behind in the bowling of Nadeem and Aaron respectively.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Ollie Pope stayed there for a while and managed to score 25 before both he and skipper Sam Billings (5) were knocked over by Saini.
Steven Mullaney (19) and Lewis Gregory (11) had added 20 runs for the sixth wicket and just when it looked like the dust was settling down, Nadeem and Aaron returned to remove both the batsmen.
The spin duo of Jalaj Saxena and Nadeem then removed the tailenders in no time, giving India A a massive first-innings lead. While Saini and Nadeem took three wickets each, Aaron and Saxena ended with two scalps each.
On Day 1, India opted to bat first and Abhimanyu Easwaran (117), Rahul (81) and Priyank Panchal (50) made the most of it, making England bowlers toil hard for wickets.
The first four-day game, in Wayanad, ended in a draw. India A won the five-match one-day series 4-1.
Brief Scores
India A 392 all out in 114.4 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 117, KL Rahul 81, Priyank Panchal 50, Srikar Bharat 46; Zak Chappell 4-60, Danny Briggs 3-71) lead by 228 runs against England Lions 140 all out in 48.4 overs (Ollie Pope 25; Navdeep Saini 3-30, Shahbaz Nadeem 3-32, Jalaj Saxena 2-10, Varun Aaron 2-47) & 24/0 (Ben Duckett 13*)
Ben DuckettEngland Lions in India 2018-19India A vs England Lions 2019Jalaj Saxenakarun nairkl rahulnavdeep sainisam billingsShahbaz NadeemVarun AaronZak Chappell
First Published: February 14, 2019, 5:29 PM IST