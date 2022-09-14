India A vs New Zealand A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third unofficial Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After playing out to dull draws in the series, both India A and New Zealand A will be aiming for a crucial win in the final unofficial Test match. The third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A will start from Thursday and the match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

New Zealand A batting will depend a lot on their opener Joe Carter. The 29-year-old Kiwi has been in fine form in the series. Carter, with 228 runs in his kitty, is the current highest run-scorer in the three-match series.

In bowling, India A pacer Mukesh Kumar claims the top spot in the list of highest wicket-takers. The 28-year-old has managed to scalp six wickets in the series.

After the completion of the third unofficial Test match, two teams will be involved in a three-match ODI series. The first unofficial ODI will be played in Chennai on September 22.

Ahead of Thursday’s third unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A; here is all you need to know:

What date third unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A will begin?

The third unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A will start from September 15, Thursday.

Where will the third unofficial Test match India A vs New Zealand A be played?

The third unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the third unofficial Test match India A vs New Zealand A begin?

The third unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India A vs New Zealand A third unofficial Test match?

India A vs New Zealand A third unofficial Test match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India A vs New Zealand A third unofficial Test match?

India A vs New Zealand A third unofficial Test match will not be streamed live in India.

India A vs New Zealand A Possible Starting XI:

India A Predicted Starting Line-up: Priyank Panchal (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Verma, Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Saurabh Kumar

New Zealand A Predicted Starting Line-up: Joe Carter, Rachin Ravindra, Dane Cleaver, Mark Chapman, Cam Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Tom Bruce (captain), Logan van Beek, Michael Rippon, Sean Solia, Jacob Duffy, Benjamin Lister

