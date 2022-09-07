India A vs New Zealand A 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND-A vs NZ-A, 2nd Unofficial Test

The second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A is scheduled to start from Thursday. The match will be played at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli, Karnataka.

India A’s 29-year-old batter Rajat Patidar scored a brilliant century in the the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A but his knock eventually proved to be futile as the match resulted in a draw. Apart from Patidar, opening batter Abhimanyu Easwaran played a fine innings of 132. Later, Tilak Varma notched a century as India A declared their innings after registering 571 runs.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

In bowling department, pacer Mukesh Kumar did a fine job to scalp five wickets in first innings.

The two teams are set to play three unofficial Tests. And after the completion of the Test matches, they will take part in a three-match unofficial ODI series.

Ahead of second unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A; here is all you need to know:

From what date the second unofficial Test match between India A (IN-A) and New Zealand (NZ-A) will be played?

The second unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A will start from September 8, Thursday.

Where will the second unofficial Test match India A (IN-A) vs New Zealand (NZ-A) be played?

The second unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A will be played at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli, Karnataka.

What time will the second unofficial Test match India A (IN-A) vs New Zealand A (NZ-A) begin?

The second unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India A (IN-A) vs New Zealand A (NZ-A) second unofficial Test match?

India A vs New Zealand A second unofficial Test match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India A (IN-A) vs New Zealand A (NZ-A) second unofficial Test match?

India A vs New Zealand A second unofficial Test match will not be streamed live in India.

India A (IN-A) vs New Zealand A (NZ-A) Possible XIs

India A Predicted Line-up: Priyank Panchal (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Yash Dayal

New Zealand A Predicted Line-up: Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Cam Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Sean Solia, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Joe Walker, Logan van Beek, Robert O’Donnell (captain)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here