India A vs New Zealand A: Samarth Scores Fifty, Game Ends in a Draw

After the second day was completely washed out and Day 3 saw only 17 overs being bowled, the fourth and final day finally had a bit more cricket in store.
Resuming on 7/0, the India A openers, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Mayank Agarwal, sprightly added 74 runs for the opening wicket in just 18.4 overs before rain came lashing down once again.
Agarwal was the more aggressive of the duo as he stroked seven fours in a 57-ball 42 but fell shortly after the rain-interval, caught behind off pacer Blair Tickner. Easwaran compiled a more patient 47 in 109 balls forging a 50-run stand for the third wicket with R Samarth before falling to Seth Rance.
Samarth though carried on and soon reached his half-century off 83 balls which included seven fours and a six. India A could only bat 46 overs with the game being called off soon after tea on Day 4 after the captains decided there wasn't a possibility of a result. Samarth remained unbeaten on 50 and had his Karnataka teammate Karun Nair for company on 8.
The two teams will now travel to Cobham Oval, in Whangarei, for the third and final 'Unofficial' Test.
Brief scores: India A 159/2 in 46 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 50*; Blair Tickner 1/35) drew with New Zealand A 303/7 dec in 106 overs(Will Young 123; Mohammed Siraj 4/59).
First Published: November 26, 2018, 2:43 PM IST