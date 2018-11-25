India A vs New Zealand A: Siraj Picks Four in Another Rain-Affected Day

At stumps, India A were 7 for no loss after New Zealand had declared on 303 for 7.
New Zealand had reached 221 for 5 on the opening day, after which the entire second day was washed out by rain. The first session of the third day too was washed out, with the game resuming in the second session.
Will Young resumed on 117 and added only six runs before being bowled by Mohammed Siraj. The pacer ended with four wickets (4 for 59) while Navdeep Saini (1 for 81) and Rajneesh Gurbani (2 for 60) were made to toil.
New Zealand A scored at a brisk pace on the third day, adding 82 runs from 16 overs. Theo van Woerkom, the No. 8, scored 54 while Lockie Ferguson (23 off 33) and Seth Rance (22 off 15) scored quick 20s to take the side past 300.
Mayank Agarwal and Abhimanyu Easwaran batted out the only over India had to before play ended.
Brief scores: India A 7/0 in 1 over v New Zealand A 303/7 declared in 106 overs (Will Young 123, Theo van Woerkom 54).
First Published: November 25, 2018, 2:16 PM IST