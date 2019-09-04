Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India A vs South Africa A: Constant Rain Interruptions Force Contest to be Pushed to Thursday

After a lengthy delay, the match was reduced to 25 overs per side, and Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen (Bavuma was retired hurt) took the South African total to 137/1 in 25 overs.

Cricketnext Staff |September 4, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
India A vs South Africa A: Constant Rain Interruptions Force Contest to be Pushed to Thursday

The fourth unofficial ODI between India A and South Africa A at Trivandrum on Wednesday saw rain causing constant interruptions throughout the day, with several revisions being made to the number of overs per team.

To start off with, the match was supposed to be 43 overs a side, and batting first, Reeza Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke gave South Africa a whirlwind start, scoring 56 in the first nine overs. But shortly after, Rahul Chahar dismissed Breetzke, and soon after Temba Bavuma came to the crease and strung together a partnership with Hendricks, play was stopped because of rain at 108/1.

After a lengthy delay, the match was reduced to 25 overs per side, and Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen (Bavuma was retired hurt) took the South African total to 137/1 in 25 overs.

India were given a revised target of 193 runs to chase in 25 overs, and the hosts did not get off to the start they would have wanted when Shubman Gill departed for 12 runs off 9 balls, leaving India at 25/1 after four overs.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prashant Chopra tried to keep the momentum going, and swiftly brought up 50 on the board in just under six overs. However, with Dhawan batting on 34 off 21 balls and looking in good knick, and with the Indian total at 56/1 in 7.4 overs, rain interrupted play once again, and ended proceedings for the day.

India will now resume batting from exactly the same score on Thursday, September 5th.

