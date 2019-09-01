Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India A vs South Africa A: Gill, Saha to Lead in Four-Day Matches

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2019, 9:21 PM IST
India A vs South Africa A: Gill, Saha to Lead in Four-Day Matches

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha were named captains of the India A squads for the first and second four-day matches against South Africa A respectively.

India Test squad members Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav are a part of the squad for the second match. Vijay Shankar, who was ruled out of the one-day series with a right thumb injury, is back for the four-dayers.

The selectors have named two different squads considering the Duleep Trophy, which is scheduled to end a day before the first four-day match between India A and South Africa A starts.

Gill will lead a relatively younger side with the likes of Ruturaj Gaekwad, Ricky Bhui, Ankit Bawne and Tushar Deshpande in the first match. Saha, who will take over the gloves from Andhra's KS Bharat in the second match, has more experienced players like Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav in his squad. Gill is a part of the squad for the second match too.

"The Committee has picked two different teams for two games considering the ongoing Duleep Trophy and those members who are likely to feature in the final to be played between India Red and India Green have therefore been picked in the squad for second India A match. Accordingly, Rahul Chahar will be replaced by Mayank Markande in the India Green team and Ishan Kishan will return to the India Red team for Duleep Trophy final," BCCI said in a statement.

The first four-day match will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from September 9 while the second match will take place in Mysore from September 17.

India A lead the five-match one-day series 2-0 with victories in the first two matches.

India A squad for 1st match: Shubman Gill (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ankeet Bawne, KS Bharat (wk), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar

India A squad for 2nd match: Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (capt, wk), K Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

india aKuldeep YadavShubman GillUmesh YadavWriddhiman Saha

