India A Women Set for Steep Learning Curve in Maiden Tour of Australia
The India A women’s cricket team begin their maiden tour of Australia on December 12 in Brisbane against Australia A, and the revival of the 'A' tours for women is seen as a step forward in the pursuit of bridging the huge gap between domestic and international cricket.
India A Women Set for Steep Learning Curve in Maiden Tour of Australia
The India A women’s cricket team begin their maiden tour of Australia on December 12 in Brisbane against Australia A, and the revival of the 'A' tours for women is seen as a step forward in the pursuit of bridging the huge gap between domestic and international cricket.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 10, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
Katherine Brunt Becomes First English Woman to Take 150 ODI Wickets
Cricketnext Staff | December 1, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
Australia's Kristen Beams Retires from All Forms of Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | November 28, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
Alex Blackwell Calls Time on Record-breaking Career
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019
WI v INDWankhede, Mumbai All Fixtures
Team Rankings