Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

193/5 (64.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 25.5 Overs Left Today
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 1, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

162/4 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers*

157/5 (18.3)

Chattogram Challengers need 6 runs in 9 balls at 4 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

India A Women Set for Steep Learning Curve in Maiden Tour of Australia

The India A women’s cricket team begin their maiden tour of Australia on December 12 in Brisbane against Australia A, and the revival of the 'A' tours for women is seen as a step forward in the pursuit of bridging the huge gap between domestic and international cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |December 11, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
India A Women Set for Steep Learning Curve in Maiden Tour of Australia

The India A women’s cricket team begin their maiden tour of Australia on December 12 in Brisbane against Australia A, and the revival of the 'A' tours for women is seen as a step forward in the pursuit of bridging the huge gap between domestic and international cricket.

The two teams will play three one-dayers and three T20s, with the final T20 scheduled for December 23. All the one-dayers will be played in Brisbane, while the rest of the games will be at the Bill Pippen Field in Gold Coast.

Led by Veda Krishnamurthy, the Indian team will have their task cut out against a strong Australia A side, and some players will be looking to use this tour to gain valuable experience ahead of the T20 World Cup (February 21 – March 8) which will be held Down Under.

For India A, who hosted Australia A in 2018 and got outplayed by them in the one-dayers, the focus will be on the likes of Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya and Nuzhat Parween along with the skipper as they are all likely to feature in the World Cup too.

The visitors will look to return with positive results from the six games they will play, but much like the Indian men’s team who are preparing for the T20 World Cup, are going to focus more on the experience and the process of building a strong bench of players who can not only challenge the more established but also be able to seamlessly take to international cricket.

India coach WV Raman is sure to take note of the performances on this tour before the final squad for the World Cup is decided on and will expect all the players to put their best foot forward.

Given the proximity to the World Cup, the Australian camp will also be treating the contests in a similar manner as India with the coach Matthew Mott making it clear that there are a few spots for the final 15-player squad.

"We’ve said from day one, the WBBL is very important for T20 selection and pretty much all of those players have performed at some point through this tournament," Mott told cricket.com.au of the Australia A squad.

"Our top 12 will probably pick themselves and (after that) you look at who are potentially good impact players off the bench who can fill a couple of roles.”

While women’s cricket in India has often stayed away from the spotlight, good performances in recent years is forcing some changes and the maiden tour of Australia for the A team can only help improve the standards of the reserves.

The 'A' tours is a part of an agreement between Cricket Australia (CA) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host annual 'A' series between the two nations.

India 'A' squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Anuja Patil (vc), Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, T P Kanwar

Australia 'A' Squad: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Georgia Redmayne, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson

Australia A T20 Squad: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Josie Dooley, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Sammy Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Australia 'A' vs India 'A' fixtures

First One Day: 12 December, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 5:30 am IST

Second One Day: 14 December, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 5:30 am IST

Third One Day: 16 December, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 5:30 am IST

First T20: 19 December, Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast, 9 am IST

Second T20: 21 December, Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast, 9 am IST

Third T20: 23 December, Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast, 9 am IST

Australia AAustralia womenindia aIndia women

Related stories

Katherine Brunt Becomes First English Woman to Take 150 ODI Wickets
Cricketnext Staff | December 10, 2019, 11:27 AM IST

Katherine Brunt Becomes First English Woman to Take 150 ODI Wickets

Australia's Kristen Beams Retires from All Forms of Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | December 1, 2019, 9:23 AM IST

Australia's Kristen Beams Retires from All Forms of Cricket

Alex Blackwell Calls Time on Record-breaking Career
Cricketnext Staff | November 28, 2019, 9:57 AM IST

Alex Blackwell Calls Time on Record-breaking Career

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more