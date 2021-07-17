CricketNext

India All-rounder Shivam Dube Gets Married to Girlfriend Anjum Khan

Shivam Dube & Anjum Khan tied the knot on July 16. (Twitter)

Promising India all-rounder Shivam Dube on Friday got married to longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan. The RR player took to Instagram to share a few images from his wedding ceremony. "We loved with a love which was more than love," he wrote in his caption. "And now this is where our forever starts." After the announcement, fellow cricketers and fans poured in with congratulatory messages.

Dube made his India debut in a T29I against Bangladesh in November 2019. Till now he has played 13 T20Is in which he has slammed a half-century and has best bowling figures of 3/30. Apart from that he has also played an ODI against the West Indies in 2019.

first published:July 17, 2021, 07:41 IST