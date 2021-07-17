India All-rounder Shivam Dube Gets Married to Girlfriend Anjum Khan

Promising India all-rounder Shivam Dube on Friday got married to longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan. The RR player took to Instagram to share a few images from his wedding ceremony. “We loved with a love which was more than love," he wrote in his caption. “And now this is where our forever starts." After the announcement, fellow cricketers and fans poured in with congratulatory messages.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

Congratulations brother Love is blind Wish you both a happy married life God bless you — Hitman (@Hitman_views) July 16, 2021

Congrats Shivam and Anjum Khan, love is between two individuals who come together to become one. I am a christian and I married a Brahmin woman in a temple and then we hot married a second time in a church, that's accepting each others religions,traditions, languages and culture— Agnello Anthony (@AgnelloAnthony1) July 16, 2021

Wish you love birds happy ever begining.We need to spread this kind of love to fight the hatred generated in the past years specially of the recent past. You represent an India full of love. — M.A.Sayeed (@MASayee97970659) July 17, 2021

India and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shivam Dube ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan Congratulations #shivamdube #india #teamindia #rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/lHR6ftLKpN — ᴅʜᴏɴɪꜰᴀɴʙᴏʏ (@15august1929) July 17, 2021

Shivam Dube gets married. Many congratulations to him. pic.twitter.com/MXpszpU5AV— Tapan Nath (@Iam_Tnath) July 16, 2021

Badhai ho ❤️ Shivam Dube got married..Congrats once again #ShivamDube pic.twitter.com/55qfOm7f2S— Bad Karma (@Mrigank96046592) July 16, 2021

Dube made his India debut in a T29I against Bangladesh in November 2019. Till now he has played 13 T20Is in which he has slammed a half-century and has best bowling figures of 3/30. Apart from that he has also played an ODI against the West Indies in 2019.

