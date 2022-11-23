India Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja Unlikely to Get Fit For Bangladesh Tour: Report

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to get fit in time for the Bangladesh tour with the selectors reportedly set to name his replacement later this week. Jadeja was ruled out midway through Asia Cup 2022 where he picked up a knee injury following which he underwent a surgery.

The 33-year-old was named in both of India’s Test and ODI squad for the Bangladesh starting next month subject to fitness. “Mr. Ravindra Jadeja’s availability is subject to fitness," a release from the BCCI read.

However, as per Cricbuzz, Jadeja hasn’t recovered yet from the injury. His last competitive match was against Hong Kong on August 31 and he missed the T20 World Cup in Australia as well in which India made it to the semifinals.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests during the Bangladesh tour that begins from December 4.

The Indian team was struck by injuries to two of their star players in the lead up to the T20 World Cup including Jadeja and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah though made a brief comeback during a home series before being laid low by another injury that ended his chances of making it to the T20 showpiece event.

According to another report, allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who made his India debut earlier this year, has been asked to be ready in case there’s an opening in the squad for the Bangladesh tour.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India’s squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

