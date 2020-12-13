India vs Australia 2020: India And Australia A Play To Draw In 3-day Tour Match

Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth scored centuries on Sunday to help Australia A salvage a draw against India ahead of the start of Thursday's daynight first test at the Adelaide Oval.

McDermott and Wildermuth finished unbeaten on 107 and 111, respectively, when the captains agreed to shake hands.

India scored 194 and 386 declared after winning the toss and deciding to bat. Australia had 108 runs in its first innings and was 307-4 in its second when the match ended.

Earlier, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant warmed up for the day-night test with pink-ball centuries.

Vihari (104 not out), Gill (65), Mayank Agarwal (61) and Rishabh Pant (103 not out) all enjoyed productive stints at the crease on day two of the tour game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia A’s attack was weakened by concussions to Cameron Green and Harry Conway, while Sean Abbott only delivered seven overs during Indias second innings because of a tight calf.

India reached 386-4 at stumps on day two, a 472-run lead.

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, the visitors two best batsmen, opted for net sessions instead of appearing in the tour match.

Officials said veteran Rohit Sharma would join Indias test squad for the second half of their series against Australia. Sharma sustained a hamstring injury during the recent Indian Premier League season then returned to lead the Mumbai Indians to a fifth title.

He will have to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival, as per Australias policy for all incoming travelers.