India and Pakistan to Clash for First Time Since Champions Trophy as Asia Cup Schedule Revealed

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 24, 2018, 10:09 PM IST
India and Pakistan. (Getty Images)

Defending Champions India will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup on September 19, a day after opening their campaign against a Qualifier in Dubai. This will be the first match between the rivals since the final of the Champions Trophy on June 18 last year when Pakistan beat India by 180 runs to clinch the title.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all confirmed participants while the remaining spots are still up for grabs amongst UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Group A consists of India, Pakistan and the qualifier while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play the tournament-opener in Dubai on September 15. The title clash will be played on September 28.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 and two teams will then play the final on 28 September in Dubai.


Asia Cup Schedule:

Group Stage

15 September - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)
16 September - Pakistan vs Qualifier (Dubai)
17 September - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)
18 September - India vs Qualifier (Dubai)
19 September - India vs Pakistan (Dubai)
20 September - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)
21 September - Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
23 September - Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)
23 September - Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
25 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)
26 September - Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final

28 September - Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai).

First Published: July 24, 2018, 10:00 PM IST
