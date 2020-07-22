India and South Africa Could Play Three T20Is Before IPL in UAE: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is likely to explore the possibility of a three-match white-ball series against South Africa in United Arab Emirates ahead of the Indian Premier League, according to a report in Times of India.
The Board of Control for Cricket had been looking at a September 26 to November 8 window for the IPL 2020, but reports emerged that the host broadcasters STAR aren't very happy to forego the Diwali (November 14) weekend.
The BCCI is thus working on options to discuss with STAR, one of which is to hold a series against South Africa. The board is also looking at beginning the IPL on September 19 instead of September 26 to reduce evening matches, in line with STAR's desires.
The report added that three-match series between India and South Africa will be a 'catalyst' for STAR, who are eyeing Cricket South Africa's (CSA) home broadcasting rights as well.
In May, there were reports that India and South Africa were planning to play three T20Is in South Africa depending on the COVID-19 situation.
On Tuesday, Brijesh Patel, the IPL governing council chairman, confirmed that the 12th edition of the tournament will be held in UAE due to the COVID-19 situation in India. While an official announcement from the board is yet to come, the BCCI is waiting for an approval from the Indian government before finalising the schedule.
"It will be held in the UAE but first the board will seek permission from the Indian government to stage it there," Patel told ESPNcricinfo.
"The dates have not been finalised as yet and will be decided at the (next) IPL GC, which will be held in the next seven or ten days."
Patel also confirmed that Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will be the three main venues and when asked about whether the tournament would be played behind closed doors, he said that "depends on the UAE government."
