Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

India and South Africa Could Play Three T20Is Before IPL in UAE: Report

In May, there were reports that India and South Africa were planning to play three T20Is in South Africa depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Captain) taking a run during the 1st T20I cricket match in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Christiaan Kotze)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is likely to explore the possibility of a three-match white-ball series against South Africa in United Arab Emirates ahead of the Indian Premier League, according to a report in Times of India.

The Board of Control for Cricket had been looking at a September 26 to November 8 window for the IPL 2020, but reports emerged that the host broadcasters STAR aren't very happy to forego the Diwali (November 14) weekend.

The BCCI is thus working on options to discuss with STAR, one of which is to hold a series against South Africa. The board is also looking at beginning the IPL on September 19 instead of September 26 to reduce evening matches, in line with STAR's desires.

The report added that three-match series between India and South Africa will be a 'catalyst' for STAR, who are eyeing Cricket South Africa's (CSA) home broadcasting rights as well.

In May, there were reports that India and South Africa were planning to play three T20Is in South Africa depending on the COVID-19 situation.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Could Begin on September 19, With 7.30 PM Starts

On Tuesday, Brijesh Patel, the IPL governing council chairman, confirmed that the 12th edition of the tournament will be held in UAE due to the COVID-19 situation in India. While an official announcement from the board is yet to come, the BCCI is waiting for an approval from the Indian government before finalising the schedule.

"It will be held in the UAE but first the board will seek permission from the Indian government to stage it there," Patel told ESPNcricinfo.

"The dates have not been finalised as yet and will be decided at the (next) IPL GC, which will be held in the next seven or ten days."

Patel also confirmed that Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will be the three main venues and when asked about whether the tournament would be played behind closed doors, he said that "depends on the UAE government."

bcciCricket South AfricacsaIndiaIndia vs South Africaipl 2020star

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more