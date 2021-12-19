India Announce 17-Member Squad For 2022 Under-19 World Cup; Yash Dhull Named Captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Sunday, announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming ICCC Under-19 Men’s World Cup. The mega ICC tournament is scheduled to play from 14th January to 5th February 2022 across four host countries. Cricket West Indies is the host for the tournament. Delhi’s Yash Dhull has been named the captain of India’s U19 team while SK Rasheed will act as his deputy.

“The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from 14th January to 5th February 2022 across four host countries. The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches," the BCCI said in the statement.

India are the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

India will start their 2022 U-19 World Cup campaign against South Africa on January 15.

Here's India's squad for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 squad

Currently, a 25-member India U-19 squad is having a preparatory camp at the NCA ahead of the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the UAE from December 23. Yash will lead the India U-19 team in the ACC U19 Asia Cup.

India’s Under-19 World Cup Squad: Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana (WK), Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan

Standby players: Rishit Reddy - Hyderabad Cricket Association, Uday Saharan - Punjab Cricket Association, Ansh Gosai - Saurashtra Cricket Association, Amrit Raj Upadhyay - Cricket Association of Bengal, PM Singh Rathore - Rajasthan Cricket Association.

India’s fixtures at ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India vs South Africa - January 15, Providence Stadium, Guyana (19:30), India vs Ireland - January 19, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (19:30), India vs Uganda - January 22, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (19:30).

