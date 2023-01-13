India Announce Squad For First 2 Tests vs Australia; Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out, Ravindra Jadeja Returns

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday announced the 17-member squad for the first two Test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah failed to make the cut as he is still recovering from a back injury. While Ravindra Jadeja has been picked in the squad but the BCCI has stated that his inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the two-match Test series against Bangladesh due to a thumb injury, will return in whites to lead India in the first two matches against Australia.

Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has received a maiden Test call-up for India as Rishabh Pant is recovering from the injuries he sustained during a recent car accident.

The first match of the series will be played in Nagpur on February 9, while Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the second Test match of the series.

The four-match Test series is going to be very crucial for India to seal a place in World Test Championship final for the second consecutive time.

India emerged victorious in Border Gavaskar Trophy on their last two tours of Australia which includes a historic win at the Gabba, Brisbane during 2020-21 tour.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee also picked India’s squad for the first two Tests of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The tour will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature," the BCCI said in a statement.

Opener KL Rahul will act as deputy for Rohit in the first two matches of the series.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, senior paceman Mohammed Shami will lead the Indian pace attack which is comprised of Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Jayden Unadkat.

While Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are part of the spin attack as the surfaces are expected to provide assistance to the spinners.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

