India Announce Squad for Under-19 World Cup, Name Priyam Garg as Captain

India announced their squad for the Under-19 World Cup 2020, with Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg as captain.
The squad also features Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made waves scoring a double-century against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The 16-team tournament will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.
India are placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super League stage.
India play against Sri Lanka on January 19, after which they'll take on Japan (January 21) and New Zealand (January 24), with all their matches in Bloemfontein.
India are the most successful team having won four titles. They are also the defending champions having won the 2018 edition in New Zealand.
Ahead of the World Cup, India will tour South Africa for three one-day matches against South Africa Under-19. That series will be followed by a quadrangular tournament also featuring South Africa, Zimbabwe and New Zealand. All the 15 members of the World Cup squad, along with Hyderabad's CTL Rakshan, will be a part of that tour.
India U19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil
