Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

302 (94.4)

Pakistan trail by 135 runs, MIN. 68.3 Overs Left Today
Live

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

476 (162.5)

New Zealand trail by 26 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

India Announce Squad for Under-19 World Cup, Name Priyam Garg as Captain

India are the most successful team having won four titles. They are also the defending champions having won the 2018 edition in New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |December 2, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
India Announce Squad for Under-19 World Cup, Name Priyam Garg as Captain

India announced their squad for the Under-19 World Cup 2020, with Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg as captain.

The squad also features Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made waves scoring a double-century against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 16-team tournament will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.

India are placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super League stage.

India play against Sri Lanka on January 19, after which they'll take on Japan (January 21) and New Zealand (January 24), with all their matches in Bloemfontein.

India are the most successful team having won four titles. They are also the defending champions having won the 2018 edition in New Zealand.

Ahead of the World Cup, India will tour South Africa for three one-day matches against South Africa Under-19. That series will be followed by a quadrangular tournament also featuring South Africa, Zimbabwe and New Zealand. All the 15 members of the World Cup squad, along with Hyderabad's CTL Rakshan, will be a part of that tour.

India U19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil

India Under-19Priyam GargYashasvi Jaiswal

Related stories

Mumbai Star Yashasvi Jaiswal Braves Odds Off the Field to Shine on it
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 2:40 PM IST

Mumbai Star Yashasvi Jaiswal Braves Odds Off the Field to Shine on it

Vijay Hazare Trophy: 17-Year-Old Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Double Ton For Mumbai
Cricketnext Staff | October 16, 2019, 1:48 PM IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: 17-Year-Old Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Double Ton For Mumbai

From Sleeping in Tents to Starring in Asia Cup Triumph - Yashasvi Jaiswal's Incredible Journey
Arjit Dabas | October 8, 2018, 8:30 AM IST

From Sleeping in Tents to Starring in Asia Cup Triumph - Yashasvi Jaiswal's Incredible Journey

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more