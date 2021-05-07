CRICKETNEXT

India Announce Squad For WTC Final And England Tour: Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Return; Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya Out

Team India’s first stop will be in Southampton where they play New Zealand to decide the first champion of the Test format. Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the No. 1 side with 72.2 percentage points and booked their place in the final.

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammad Shami returned to the Indian Test squad as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the squads for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England.

Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav fail to make the cut from the squad that played the England Test series at home earlier in February. In the 24-member strong squad, KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha’s availability is subject to fitness while opener Abhimanyu Eswaran and pacers Avesh Khan,  Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla are named as standby players for the tour.

India will then take on England in a five-match Test series starting Aug 4 at Nottingham. The final Test will be played at Manchester starting September 14.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Schedule

18th – 22nd June WTC Final vs NZ Southampton

4th – 8th August 1st Test at Nottingham

12th – 16th August 2nd Testat London (Lord’s)

25th – 29th August 3rd Test at Leeds

2nd – 6th September 4th Test at London (Oval)

10th – 14th September 5th Test at Manchester

