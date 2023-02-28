India vs Australia 2023 Probable XI: Will Shubman Gill Make The Cut For 3rd Test in Indore?

After winning the first two Tests against Australia, Team India will now be aiming to carry forward the terrific winning momentum in the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The penultimate Test of the four-match series is all set to start from Wednesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who was released from the Test side ahead of the second fixture, was added to the Test squad for the next two matches. Opener Shubman Gill is expected to make a return to the playing XI in the third Test. According to reports, the Punjab-born batter will replace under-fire KL Rahul in the Indore Test.

Australia will be without several key figures. Spinner Ashton Agar was released from the Test squad last week. Agar will return to Australia in order to focus on domestic cricket. Agar became the third Aussie to return home following the departure of David Warner and Josh Hazlewood. Both Warner and Hazlewood were ruled out due to injury issues. The visitors will also miss the services of their skipper Pat Cummins who went back home due to a family health issue. In his absence, Steven Smith will now be leading Australia.

The fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to start from March 9 in Ahmedabad.

India vs Australia Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Predicted Line-up: Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

India vs Australia Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris

