India-Australia Series Gets New Sponsor, Cricket Australia Signs Multi-million Dollar Deal

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's interim Chief Executive, has announced Vodafone as the partners for Australia's Test team and the Women's Big Bash League for the next three years. The Aussie will have the new partners during their home series against India. This will be the company's return to cricket sponsorship after a gap of eight years.

Cricketnext Staff |September 4, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
India vs Australia

Australia, the number 1 Test team in the world had real-estate firm as their partner, but decided to terminate their contract after two years. "Vodafone has a long history with cricket and it's great to reconnect with them," Hockley told cricket.come.au. "They are very knowledgeable and know their sport.

"Businesses have been doing it tough, but what's been incredible and overwhelming is the strength of support and loyalty that our partners have shown us. They're with us through thick and thin."

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) found no bidders for the Indian cricket team's apparel and kit despite the base price being lower than the existing price. A report in the Mumbai Mirror claimed that at least four bidders were in fray – Adidas, Puma and FanCode and existing sponsors Nike. But none of them offered up a bid despite the fact that the relatively favourable conditions on offer.

Nike was paying the BCCI Rs 85 lakh for every international game of Team India but they chose not to renew their contract that was actually set to run up to August-end, leading the board to invite bids. However, Indian cricket now finds itself in unchartered territory of not having a sponsor for the kit when the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team touch down in Australia in November. The base price was reportedly Rs 65 lakh per game.

The Mirror report further added that the companies - none of whom actually came on the record - wanted a guarantee of some kind of promotion for their brands. The BCCI, however, did not give any guarantees for the same.

The Indian team is to play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 4 Tests in three months, in their series Down Under.

