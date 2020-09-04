India-Australia Series Gets New Sponsor, Cricket Australia Signs Multi-million Dollar Deal
Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's interim Chief Executive, has announced Vodafone as the partners for Australia's Test team and the Women's Big Bash League for the next three years. The Aussie will have the new partners during their home series against India. This will be the company's return to cricket sponsorship after a gap of eight years.
