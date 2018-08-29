Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India B vs Australia A, Live Cricket Score, Quadrangular Series Final in Bengaluru: India B in Command; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Two Wickets For India A

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 29, 2018, 2:59 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

15:21(IST)

India A currently sit on 175-1 as Shubman Gill brings up his half century. The youngster has played elegantly all innings, and rotated the strike well with Pandey on the other end.

15:13(IST)

Nothing seems to be going right for Australia A bowlers as Gill and Pandey and broken free and are dealing in boundaries at the moment. In the meantime Pandey plays an elegant straight drive for a four. He follows it up with a boundary through mid wickets. India are 159/1.

15:03(IST)

The runs are continuing to flow after Agarwal's wicket. New man in, Manish Pandey goes over Agar's head for a straight six. India are inching closer towards the victory. It's 128/1 after 24 overs. 

14:56(IST)

Meanwhile in the other encounter at Alur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowling well after his return from the back injury. He has already bagged two wickets in the six overs he has bowled. South Africa A are 73/3 after 20 overs. 

14:49(IST)

OUT: And in a bid to get quick runs, Agarwal has been castled by Agar. The batsman looks to cut on a relatively full delivery and has to pay the price for it. He must be disappointed having not converted his 50 into a 100. Agarwal departs for 69, India are 110/1.

14:43(IST)

Agarwal has decided to go for his shots now. He dispatches Agar for two consecutive boundaries to pile on the misery. That brings up the hundred for India as well. A ball after that he cuts the Agar for another four. India are 105/0 after 19 overs. 

14:36(IST)

FIFTY FOR AGARWAL: The pitch seems to have eased out a bit. Indian's haven't been troubled a bit by any of the Aussie bowlers. And Agarwal dances down to hit a humongous six off Agar. This brings up 50 partnership for Gill-Agarwal duo. He also reaches his half century.  

14:25(IST)

Mayank has been scoring runs, while Gill has taken a back seat as of now. He is playing Neser and Agar carefully here. In the last two overs 10 runs have been added to the score. India are now 76/0 after 15 overs. 

14:17(IST)

Things have slowed down in the last couple of overs as Neser gave away just three runs, while Agar comes up with a two-run over. But that could be possibly because Agarwal and Gill want to tire out the bowlers. India are 66/0 after 13 overs. 

14:10(IST)

New bowler Neser comes up with a maiden over, but that does not ensure the continuous flow of runs as Agar leaks 8 in the next. India are 61/1 in 11 overs. And till now, none of the Aussie bowlers have troubled the batsmen.  

14:01(IST)

Agarwal is making another strong case here with his powerful batting. He shuffles in the crease and hammers the ball through the covers for a flat six off Stanlake. This is brilliant batting by one of the most consistent batsman in domestic cricket in India. It's 53/0 after 9 overs. In the other match, South Africa A are 14/1.

13:55(IST)

The Indians are looking in a hurry to complete this chase. Gill, after that mini scare comes up with a rocking boundary in the Stanlake over to settle scores. In the next over Agarwal hits a powerful drive through the covers for another four. It's 46/0 after 8 overs. 

13:49(IST)

NO BALL: It's all happening here. Stanlake produced a wicket-taking delivery to get rid of the new man Gill, but it turns out to be a no ball. India are 35/0 at the moment.

13:44(IST)

RETIRED HURT: Meanwhile, Kishan has been struck on his hand by a rising Stanlake delivery and is looking in some discomfort. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to continue or not. And he is retired hurt. Shubman Gill makes way. 

13:40(IST)

The Indian openers are putting up a great show together. They have raced to 33/0 in the 6 overs. Till now they haven't been challenged by the Aussie bowlers. In the other match, South Africa A are 9/0 after 2 overs in the chase of 276.

13:27(IST)

This is brilliant stuff by Kishan and he moves back in the crease and pulls Stanlake for a mighty six. This will set the tone for rest of the chase, in which India have fared well so far. After three overs, India are 19/0. 

13:24(IST)

The Indians have got off to a decent start here with Agarwal getting a boundary on the first ball of Joel Paris over. He is looking in great touch here. After two overs India are 11/0.

13:22(IST)

The Indian innings underway and openers Mayank Agarwal and Ishan Kishan would be looking to build a solid partnership. If India can get 50 for the first wicket, they'll be on course to lift the trophy. It's 5/0 after first over.

13:15(IST)

In the other match between India A and South Africa A, the former have scored 275/7 in their 50 overs. The stars of the day were captain Shreyas Iyer and Ambati Rayudu, who chipped in with 67 and 66 respectively. 

13:13(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the quadrangular series between India B and Australia A, and the former have managed to bundle out the Aussies for a paltry 225. The pick of the bowlers was leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, who bagged three wickets and was instrumental is dismissing the opposition cheaply. 

India B vs Australia A, Live Cricket Score, Quadrangular Series Final in Bengaluru: India B in Command; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Two Wickets For India A

Manish Pandey. (Getty Images)

Loading...
Catch all the action from the final of the Quadrangular Series between India B and Australia A through our live blog.

South Africa A needed a bonus point victory to keep themselves in the hunt for the final of the Quadrangular Series, and right-arm pacer Dane Paterson, with his five-wicket haul, provided them with the exact same against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. However, it was still not enough to propel them into the final as Australia A got the better of India B by 5 wickets (DLS method) in a thrilling encounter at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur and cemented their place in the final. These two teams will now meet in the final in Bengaluru on Wednesday. India A, on the other hand, will take on South Africa for the third spot on the same day in Alur. India B and Australia finished with 12 points each, while the remaining two sides ended with nine each.

With five runs needed off the last delivery, Jack Wildermuth smoked Prasidh Krishna for a six to take Australia A to the final. Earlier, asked to bat, skipper Manish Pandey (109-ball 117*) continued his rich vein of form to help India B finish on 276 for 6 in 50 overs. There were frequent rain interruptions when Australia came out to bat and the match had to be reduced to 40 overs, with a revised target of 247. The Australian side looked down and out after being reduced to 155 for 5, with opener Usman Khawaja (93-ball 101) fighting the lone battle. He finally found an ally in Wildermuth (42-ball 62*) as the two put on an unbeaten 93-run stand to take Australia home with five wickets in hand. The Travis Head-led side finished on 248 for 5 in 40 overs. Chasing a challenging total, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey (23) and Khawaja shared a 77-run partnership for the opening wicket. Playing his first game of the series, Jalaj Saxena then dismissed Carey and Head (5), in quick succession. Peter Handscomb (2), Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Ashton Agar (15) too failed to contribute, and that's when Wildermuth came to the rescue.

Khawaja scored his runs at a fair clip but Wildermuth was clearly the aggressor, smashing five fours and three sixes. The 24-year-old dominated the partnership and gave the senior man Khawaja enough space to play his natural game. In the process, Khawaja also brought up his century. With 19 required off the final over, Wildermuth blasted fours off the third and fifth balls from paceman Krishna to leave five runs to win with one ball remaining. Even a tie would have seen the Australians progress to the final but Wildermuth stamped his authority with a six over the mid-wicket fence to record a memorable win. Earlier, all of Mayank Agarwal (36), Ishan Kishan (31) and Deepak Hooda (30) got starts but none of them were able to convert them. However, Pandey carried on till the end, hitting seven fours and three sixes, to lead India A to a reasonably good total. For Australia, Michael Neser picked up three wickets, while Jhye Richardson, Wildermuth and Mitchell Swepson too scalped one each.

South Africa rode on Paterson's 5 for 19 to bundle India A out for 157 in 37.3 overs after Khaya Zondo won the toss and opted to field. In reply, South Africa survived a minor slump to get the job done with 74 deliveries to spare. They finished on 159 for 6 in 37.4 overs. Robert Frylinck (2 for 36) and Paterson got the visitors off to a rollicking start by getting rid of openers Suryakumar Yadav (5) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) inside four overs. Frylinck then knocked over captain Shreyas Iyer (7) with a peach of a slower delivery before Paterson accounted for Ambati Rayudu (11) to reduce India A to 31 for 4. Coming in at No. 5, Nitish Rana stuck around for a while but failed to carry falling to right-arm seamer Malusi Siboto (1 for 24) for 19. Things could have gone worse for the hosts if not for Sanju Samson and Deepak Chahar's 64-run association for the seventh wicket. The duo scored at a decent pace and helped their team past the 100-run mark. Just when it seemed the two would get India A out of the woods, Paterson returned to dismiss Chahar for 42-ball 38, which included three fours and three maximums. In the very next over, Sisanda Magala (2 for 46) bowled Samson for 42-ball 36 and obliterated India A's chances of getting closer to the 200-run mark. There was hardly any contribution from the last three batsmen as India A were bowled out for a below-par total.

Unlike India A, South Africa received a good start from their top-order. The opening pair of Gihahn Cloete (24) and Pieter Malan added 37 runs before the former was caught off Khaleel Ahmed's (3 for 45) bowling. Sarel Erwee then joined hands with Malan and took the South African innings forward. Just when things were going to plan, leg-spinner Mayank Markande outfoxed Erwee for 20 before Khaleel sent Malan back for an 86-ball 47. Before the dust had settled, Zondo (4) and Paterson (12) too perished as the visiting side found themselves in a spot of bother at 111 for 5, still needing over 45 runs. However, Senuran Muthusamy (16) and Farhaan Behardien (18*) added a few crucial runs to take their team closer to the target. Muthusamy fell to Krunal Pandya (2 for 37), but Behardien and Frylinck (15*) made sure there were no further hiccups and got their team over the line.
ambati rayuduashton agarcricketcricket updatesindia a vs south africa aindia b vs australia aIshan KishanJack WildermuthJalaj SaxenaLive Cricket ScoreLive Cricket Updateslive updatesM Chinnaswamy stadiumManish PandeyMarnus Labuschagnmayank agarwalpeter handscombPrasidh Krishnaquadrangular seriesQuadrangular Series FinalSuryakumar YadavUsman Khawaja

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...