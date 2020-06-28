Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Amdocs CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Amdocs CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC

Amdocs CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Reveals Virat Kohli's Biggest Strengths

Vikram Rathour believes India skipper Virat Kohli's biggest strengths are his adaptability and the fact that he puts in more hard yards than anyone else.

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Reveals Virat Kohli's Biggest Strengths

India batting coach Vikram Rathour believes skipper Virat Kohli's biggest strengths are his adaptability and the fact that he puts in more hard yards than anyone else.

"For me, the best thing about Virat Kohli is his commitment to the game. He wants to be the best player in the world and he works hard for that," Rathour said in a Facebook Live session with Sportskeeda.

"He puts in the hard yards, and he is the hardest working cricketer that I have seen. Other than that I believe his adaptability is his biggest strength.

"He is not a one dimensional player, he can change his game as and when required. He plays every format differently and that has been one of his greatest strengths."

Also Read: Do You Know How Much MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Score in Their 10th And 12th Board Exams?

Rathour further said that Kohli's double century against West Indies in 2016 illustrates the point that he can adapt to situations with minimal effort.

"One of the best example in which I saw was in the 2016 IPL where he scored four hundreds and hit 40 odd sixes. He was going through a great patch of form and after that we had a tour to the West Indies.

"After playing like that for two months in the IPL, he goes to the West Indies and in the first match he scores a double hundred without hitting a single ball in the air.

"So that kind of change to bring into your batting because you are playing a different format, not many cricketers can do that.

"With Virat Kohli, I think he can play the way he wants to play. He can play according to different situations and that I think is his biggest strength."

cricketcricket newsIndian cricket teamVikram Rathourvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more