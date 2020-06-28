India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Reveals Virat Kohli's Biggest Strengths

India batting coach Vikram Rathour believes skipper Virat Kohli's biggest strengths are his adaptability and the fact that he puts in more hard yards than anyone else.
"For me, the best thing about Virat Kohli is his commitment to the game. He wants to be the best player in the world and he works hard for that," Rathour said in a Facebook Live session with Sportskeeda.
"He puts in the hard yards, and he is the hardest working cricketer that I have seen. Other than that I believe his adaptability is his biggest strength.
"He is not a one dimensional player, he can change his game as and when required. He plays every format differently and that has been one of his greatest strengths."
Rathour further said that Kohli's double century against West Indies in 2016 illustrates the point that he can adapt to situations with minimal effort.
"One of the best example in which I saw was in the 2016 IPL where he scored four hundreds and hit 40 odd sixes. He was going through a great patch of form and after that we had a tour to the West Indies.
"After playing like that for two months in the IPL, he goes to the West Indies and in the first match he scores a double hundred without hitting a single ball in the air.
"So that kind of change to bring into your batting because you are playing a different format, not many cricketers can do that.
"With Virat Kohli, I think he can play the way he wants to play. He can play according to different situations and that I think is his biggest strength."
