India Become Table Toppers in ICC Test Rankings For Two Hours; Courtesy: System Glitch

In what was a major glitch in ICC website, Team India found themselves on top of the ICC Test rankings overtaking Australia—but just for two hours! After the glitch was resolved, Australia were back at the top which meant fans had a field day discussing about it on social media. In fact, the screenshots of the rankings soon began to circulate on Twitter.

Usually, the ICC Test Championship table sees an update on the last day of a Test series. For instance, Australia became the table toppers after they beat South Africa 2-0 in the three-match Test series on January 8. At this point India were second spot where they moved after they beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the two-match Test series in late December. But in what could be a major glitch, Team India went past Australia and became the table toppers on Jan 17 afternoon.

They had gained 115 points and were the table toppers, the screenshots of which soon started to appear all over the internet.

Meanwhile, Australia lost 15 points and moved to second. South Africa, who are fourth-ranked, slipped to the fifth spot while West Indies jumped from eighth to sixth place.

However, after the glitch was rectified, India were back at second spot with Australia back in the lead.

Both teams will be up against each other in the Border Gavaskar Trophy which is a four match Test series which begins on February 9 in Nagpur. If India win by a margin of 2-0 or more, they can topple Australia.

Both the teams have named their squads for the upcoming series with India naming Rohit Sharma as their captain. The team looks full strength with the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja in attendance. However, they didn’t pick new and coming Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan in the mix.

India Series will be Acid Test for Captain Pat Cummins, Says Allan Border

Australian great Allan Border is mighty impressed with Pat Cummins’ captaincy but said the upcoming four-Test series against India will be his real “acid test and the final frontier".

Australia will begin the marquee Test series at Jamtha from February 9 as they eye their first series win in India in 19 years.

“That is going to be the acid test for him and the team," Border was quoted saying by ABC Sport.

Having been elevated to the hot seat after Tim Paine’s sudden resignation ahead of the Ashes 2021, the Aussie pace spearhead has had a golden run.

Cummins began his captaincy stint winning the Ashes 4-0, then won against Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa. Australia also drew 1-1 with Sri Lanka away from home last year.

