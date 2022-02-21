India Become World's Top-ranked T20I Team After Second Consecutive Series Sweep

India have climbed up to the top of the T20I rankings thanks to their 3-0 clean sweep of West Indies on Sunday night in Kolkata. The Indian team is now on a nine-match winning streak in T20Is stretching back to the world cup last year following which they completed back-to-back series sweeps over New Zealand and West Indies at home.

Attacking half-century from Suryakumar Yadav helped India post a challenging 184/5 at the Eden Gardens and then Harshal Patel starred with the ball taking 3/22 to help limit the tourists to 167/9. India won by 17 runs to send West Indies back without a single win on the tour.

The triumph helped India catapult England at the top of the T20 team rankings, with Rohit Sharma’s side now matching the top rating of 269. While England and India both have the same rating (269), India has a total of 10,484 points, 10 more than England’s 10,474.

Pakistan (rating of 266), New Zealand (255) and South Africa (253) round out the top five countries, while Australia (249) remain in sixth after their 4-1 series victory over Sri Lanka.

The Indian team will be back in action soon as they now host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series starting Thursday (February 24) in Lucknow. Dharmsala will host the remaining two contests.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka suffered managed to win just one of their five T20Is on Australia tour. They did avoid a clean sweep thanks to their victory in the fifth match on Sunday and will hope to carry that momentum against India.

India’s T20I Squad for Sri Lanka Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Md Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

